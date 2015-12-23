(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Russian
leasing company
Carcade LLC on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following its recent
announcement
that its current owners have agreed to sell the company to the
shareholders of
Russia-based Forus Bank. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects potential changes in Carcade's strategy, risk
appetite, balance
sheet structure, financial metrics and possible contingent risks
arising from
other assets of the new owners, including Forus Bank, following
the change in
ownership.
Fitch's previous rating action was on 11 December when the
agency affirmed
Carcade at 'BB-' with a Negative Outlook, reflecting the
company's sound
liquidity and solid solvency. The Negative Outlook reflected
moderate
deterioration of asset quality and financial performance, as
well as potential
further pressure on metrics from a difficult operating
environment, including in
the core car/SME segments (see 'Fitch Upgrades BaltLease and
Affirms Carcade,
Outlooks Negative' on www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch concludes that the
company's strategy,
risk appetite balance sheet structure and/or financial metrics
are likely to
significantly weaken following the ownership change, or if the
company becomes
significantly exposed to related parties, non-core assets or
other significant
contingent risks arising from the other assets of the new
owners.
In line with other privately-owned Russian leasing companies,
the company could
also be downgraded if (i) the weaker operating environment
translates into
significant deterioration of financial metrics; or (ii)
prospects for Russia's
economy weaken further beyond Fitch's current expectations.
The ratings could be affirmed if Fitch concludes that the change
in ownership is
broadly neutral to the company's credit profile, the Russian
economy performs
better than currently expected and Carcade's performance remains
sound.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs): 'BB-',
placed on RWN
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: 'A+(rus)', placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-'/'A+(rus)', placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
