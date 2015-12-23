(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
National Long- term
Ratings of Namibian Ports Authority, Namibian Water Corporation,
Namibia Power
Corporation and Telecom Namibia Limited. A full list of rating
actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Namibia to 'AA+(zaf)'
from 'AA-(zaf)'
(see 'Fitch Upgrades Namibia's National Rating to 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable';
dated 18 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). This upgrade
followed the
recalibration of the South African National rating scale in the
wake of Fitch's
downgrade of South Africa's Long-term local currency IDR to
'BBB' from 'BBB+' on
4 December 2015. National rating scales provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities only within the country
concerned and are
mapped against the international local currency rating scale for
that country.
The upgraded entities are all state-owned corporates, which are
rated on a
top-down basis in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage
Criteria.
The rating actions are as follows:
Namibian Ports Authority
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'.
(See 'Fitch Upgrades NamPort to 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable'
dated 22 June 2015
at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities).
Namibian Water Corporation
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
National senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'
(See 'Fitch Rates NamWater's NAD200m Senior Unsecured Bonds
'BBB'; dated 15 May
2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities).
Namibian Power Corporation (Pty) Ltd
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
(See 'Fitch Affirms NamPower at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook' dated 21
April 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities).
Telecom Namibia Limited
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'A+(zaf)' from 'A-(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
(See 'Fitch Affirms Telecom Namibia at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable'
dated 25 September
2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities).
All other ratings of the affected entities remain unchanged
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
