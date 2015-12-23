(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Institut
Catala de Finances' (ICF) EUR200m Pagares programme a Long-term
rating of 'BB'
and a Short-term rating of 'B'.
The Pagares programme (Spanish commercial paper) will be used
for liquidity
purposes and notes issued under the programme will constitute
direct, senior
unsecured obligations of the ICF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICF's ratings mirror those of the Autonomous Community of
Catalonia
(BB/Negative/B), based on the explicit statutory guarantee from
Catalonia
following the regional Decree Law 4/2002, as amended on 29 July
2011. The
ratings of ICF are therefore linked to the ratings of Catalonia,
and ICF is
classified by Fitch as a credit-linked public sector entity.
In line with Fitch's criteria, the programme is rated at the
same level as ICF's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB' and Short-term
IDR of 'B'.
The programme was launched in 2015 for the third consecutive
year and has a
12-month validity. Issues under the programme may have 90 to 730
days
maturities, and are issued at a discount. Apart from the
statutory guarantee,
Fitch views ICF's liquidity as sufficient for the redemption of
the programme,
at close to 2.7x of the maximum EUR200m authorised principal
amount of the
programme at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in the ratings of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia
would be
mirrored in the ratings of ICF, and in turn on the ratings of
the programme or
issues under the programme. Moreover, a significant
deterioration of ICF's
liquidity will also result in a negative rating action on the
programme's
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 3238410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
