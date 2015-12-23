(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Ratings has placed
the Insurer
Financial Strength Ratings of 'BB' on the International scale
and 'AAA(slv)' on
the National scale for SISA Vida, S.A. Seguros de Personas (SISA
Vida) on Rating
Watch Negative. The agency took this action following the
announcement on Dec.
21, 2015 of the sale of the insurance and consumer and
commercial banking
operations of Citi in El Salvador, which does not include
Citibank, N.A., to
Terra Group (not rated by Fitch). The transaction is subject to
approval by El
Salvador regulators.
Terra Group is a conglomerate rooted in Honduras which
participates in several
key industry sectors of the Central American economies as well
as in some South
American countries. Terra Group has a track record of 37 years,
with investments
in El Salvador since 2008, although this will be its first
incursion into the
financial and insurance sector.
KEY RATING FACTORS
According to Fitch's Financial Group Criteria, the current
ratings are based on
the potential support that SISA Vida would receive from its
shareholders if
needed. The agency believes that Citigroup, with a Fitch
International scale
rating of 'A', Stable Outlook, has the financial capacity to
support these
subsidiaries. In Fitch's view, support from Citi will be
forthcoming until such
transaction is approved by regulators.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Watch indicates that the rating of SISA Vida will
decrease after
the approval from the corresponding regulator authorities -
expected to occur
during 2016 - because the insurance companies will no longer
have the support of
Citigroup. Upon completion of the acquisition by Terra Group,
SISA Vida will be
rated strictly on the basis of the company's own financial
profile..
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Director Asociado
+52 82 8399 9155
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612, Edificio Connexity,
Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial,
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, 64920, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Riccardo Caruso
+503 2516-6621
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516 6606
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
