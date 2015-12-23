(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's
proposals concerning step-in risk are most likely to have an
impact on banks
with large asset and wealth management, investment fund, and
securitisation
origination and sponsorship activities, says Fitch Ratings.
The Basel Committee launched a consultation on 17 December 2015
to assess
whether banks should hold capital specifically to cover the risk
that they may
be required to step in and provide financial support to non-bank
financial
entities at a time of financial stress, even in the absence of
clear contractual
obligations to do so.
These additional capital requirements could prove onerous. This
increases the
likelihood that affected banks could lobby and resist the
proposals.
Banks with discretion over the assets they manage in their
wealth management
units would incur a capital charge because they might encounter
higher step-in
risks. Under the proposals, a credit conversion factor, which
could be as high
as 100%, should be applied to the volume of discretionary assets
under
management. Large asset and wealth managers could potentially
face high
additional capital charges if the proposals are adopted, even if
only a fraction
of assets under management were classed as discretionary.
In our view, this could reduce the attractiveness of asset and
wealth management
as a business line, especially if banks are unable to pass on
additional capital
costs by increasing fees. The Basel Committee also highlighted
step-in risk
arising from structured note special purpose vehicle platforms,
such as the ones
used by investment banks and wealth managers to create bespoke
investment
products for institutional and high net worth investors.
Step-in risk is not new. During the 2008 financial crisis,
several banks
supported entities which had been shifted off-balance sheet
because they were
heavily invested in the entities, were the entities' sole source
of liquidity or
failure to provide support would lead to considerable reputation
damage.
Accounting consolidation standards were tightened and regulatory
reforms, such
as the Basel Committee's Pillar 2 reputational and implicit
support risk
guidelines, have tried to tackle step-in risks. And on 14
December 2015, the
European Banking Authority issued guidelines regarding limits on
banks'
exposures to shadow banking entities.
But the Basel Committee is now proposing that banks should
capture potential
step-in risk using a quantitative approach either under Pillar 1
or 2 capital
requirements. Regulatory drives to ensure banks hold sufficient
capital in
advance of a stress can be positive for ratings. But we think
the proposed
step-in capital charge could include an element of double
counting.
The Basel Committee's Liquidity Coverage Ratio already forces
banks to determine
the liquidity impact of non-contractual contingent funding
obligations and
asking banks to hold additional capital for step-in liquidity
risks could prove
too onerous. The proposed step-in risk capital charges could,
however, add value
when banks calculate their leverage ratios because step-in
contingencies go
beyond the off-balance sheet liabilities included in leverage
calculations.
Fitch already considers potential step-in risks as part of its
rating process.
Highly opaque or complex organisational structures might be a
negative ratings
factor. Off-balance sheet risks are analysed when we assess a
bank's financial
profile and reputational risks are closely reviewed,
particularly when we assess
a bank's propensity to support subsidiaries and affiliates.
Branding, entity
sponsorship, liquidity provision and the ability to influence
management, which
the Basel Committee identifies as key potential step-in risk
triggers, are
factored into our bank ratings.
The Basel Committee's consultation period on step-in risk closes
in March 2016.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
