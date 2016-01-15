(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Food Retail Peer Study
here
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) European food retailers' ability to
combat lacklustre
economic conditions and changing consumer spending patterns are
the key driver
in the sector's credit ratings trend, Fitch Ratings says in a
sector peer study.
We believe initiatives to revamp shop formats and improve
e-commerce offerings
will be a common theme in 2016. Successful strategies that lead
to sales and
profit growth will be those that meet consumers' continued
desire for value for
money in terms of low prices, ease of ordering and delivery and
high quality
service. This trend can be seen in Sainsbury's potential
interest in Argos. But
profitability from online operations will remain elusive for
many retailers and
we do not expect the sector to generate a significant EBIT
contribution from
online activities in the medium term.
One of the most successful responses to the pressures of the
last few years has
come from Carrefour, which has turned around its core French
operations,
improved its geographic balance and diversified its store
formats. The improved
business profile contributed to the group's upgrade to 'BBB+'
last year.
Conversely, in a UK market that remains fiercely competitive on
price, Tesco's
turnaround has been harder, partly a legacy of its sizeable
exposure to larger
formats, but is gaining momentum. This was reflected in positive
underlying
like-for-like sales growth during the crucial Christmas trading
period. The
focus of attention is now shifting towards mid-term
profitability levels
achievable for the retailer supported by increased financial
flexibility due to
the disposal of its South Korean operations.
The conundrum of what to do with excess space in larger stores
contributed to
Sainsbury's opening Argos concessions in 10 of its stores, which
was followed
earlier this month by the announcement that it had made an
approach to buy
Argos' owner Home Retail Group. Argos' advanced online ordering
system and
logistics could strengthen Sainsbury's online groceries
business, while
introducing a click and collect service for Argos orders in
Sainsbury's stores
would give customers more delivery options and increase footfall
in stores.
Whilst these plans show that retailers are thinking outside
their traditional
lines of business to react to evolving shopping habits, there
remain execution
risks around the compatibility of brands and their customer
bases.
Food retailers will continue to innovate in response to online
and other forms
of competition, yet we do not expect any significant improvement
in margins in
the medium term. Deleveraging is also likely to be slow over the
next couple of
years as it will rely on operating turnarounds in core markets.
While Casino
needs to demonstrate sustained improvement in profitability in
France to sustain
its rating, we expect a more pronounced deleveraging by 2017
from the recently
announced asset divestment of at least EUR2bn.
For more details on the comparison between Fitch-rated issuers
in the sector,
see "European Food Retail Peer Study" available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1155
Anne Porte
Associate Director
Corporates
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.