(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kuwait-based Burgan
Bank SAK (Burgan) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F1'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Burgan's Long and Short-term IDRs are support-driven. The bank's
Support Rating
(SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect an extremely high
probability of
support from the Kuwaiti authorities, to the bank and all
Kuwaiti banks, if
needed.
Fitch's opinion of support from the authorities reflects
Kuwait's strong ability
to provide support to its banking sector, as indicated by its
'AA'/Stable
rating, combined with the agency's belief that there would be a
strong
willingness to do so. This opinion is reinforced by the
authorities' track
record of support for the domestic banking system in case of
need.
Fitch believes that there is an extremely high probability that
all rated
Kuwaiti banks that require support would receive it,
irrespective of franchise,
ownership and support history, and therefore has equalised
Burgan's SRF and IDR
at 'A+', in line with most other Fitch-rated Kuwaiti banks.
Given high contagion risk among domestic banks - as Kuwait is a
fairly small and
interconnected market - we believe the state has an added
incentive to provide
support to any Kuwaiti bank if needed, in order to maintain
market confidence
and stability.
The Stable Outlook on Burgan's Long-term IDR reflects the
Outlook on the Kuwaiti
sovereign rating.
Viability Rating
Burgan has tight capital ratios given its loan concentrations,
rapid growth in
challenging regional markets and equity-related investments.
Capitalisation,
therefore, has a high influence on Burgan's Viability Rating
(VR).
Despite measures to strengthen regulatory capital, via an AT1
issue, sale of
treasury shares, a rights issue and asset sales, the bank's
Basel III capital
ratios have limited buffer over regulatory minimums. Pressure on
capital comes
from a combination of rapid growth, fairly high dividend
payments and the
translation effect of its foreign currency-denominated assets.
Nevertheless,
Fitch believes Burgan has good access to capital, particularly
from its parent
Kuwait Projects Co (Holding), KIPCO, a leading regional
investment company owned
by members of Kuwait's ruling family.
KIPCO has a high influence on Burgan's business and strategic
direction as
evidenced by acquisitions and investments made and the transfer
of assets to
Burgan in the past. KIPCO has a 42% stake in Burgan (as well as
an indirect
stake of 17% via United Gulf Bank of Bahrain).
Burgan's business model is unusual in the Kuwaiti banking
system, with 43% of
its assets held outside the country through five subsidiaries
(in Turkey,
Jordan, Algeria, Iraq and Tunisia). The bank has a strong
domestic franchise,
with a market share of 11%, and a focus on corporate banking.
Burgan has high
related-party lending, which is reflected in Fitch's assessment
on corporate
governance and a constraint on the rating.
Management has been stable, has strong international experience
and is well
qualified to deal with the risks incurred by the subsidiaries.
The strategy is
clear and closely aligned with that of KIPCO, but a successful
implementation
will take time to materialise, in Fitch's view, given that some
of Burgan's
regional markets are now more volatile.
Burgan's asset quality can be volatile in the face of regional
economic cycles
and therefore more vulnerable than broad industry averages. The
bank is also
sensitive to event risk from high borrower concentration. As a
consequence,
Burgan's NPL ratio is among the highest in Kuwait but is
expected by Fitch to
improve in 2016. Reserve coverage is healthy, in excess of 100%,
albeit below
peers'. Asset quality is also constrained by direct holdings in
Kuwaiti
corporates and stakes in private equity funds, which expose
Burgan to higher
equity risk than most Kuwaiti peers.
Burgan demonstrates strong performance, benefiting from the
higher returns
available in its growth markets, and a strong funding profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR and SRF
Burgan's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity or ability to provide
timely support
to Burgan. At present, Fitch considers the likelihood of any
change to be small.
VR
Burgan's VR could be upgraded if there is a sustained
improvement in its capital
ratios commensurate with its risk profile as well as a
significant fall in
related-party lending. The VR could be downgraded if capital
ratios or asset
quality weaken.
The rating actions are as follows:
Burgan Bank
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'
Date of relevant committee 21 December 2015
