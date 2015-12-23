(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Provincial de
Reaseguros, C.A.'s (Pro Re) International Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'CCC' and its National IFS rating at 'A-(ven)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Pro Re's adequate
technical performance
with a combined ratio consistently below 100%, the robust growth
in premiums
collected, the new capital contributions and its adequate
liquidity position.
However, Fitch expects Pro Re's performance will remain highly
influenced by
their operating environment, which could deteriorate due to
macro-economic
imbalances and political uncertainty in the country. In Fitch's
opinion, given
that 99.7% of its premium income comes from Venezuela and 12% of
its assets are
invested in sovereign debt, Pro Re's credit profile is
vulnerable to
deteriorations in the credit quality of the sovereign.
Pro Re reached 175% growth in premiums as of June 2015 (June 14:
+61%). This is
mainly due to the significant revaluation of insured property in
the country,
influenced by its high inflation. This affects the sustained
growth of the
Venezuelan insurance sectors' premiums (June 15: +99%), which
remains Pro Re's
main market. The company is a small competitor globally,
although its
participation in the local reinsurance sector is 36.3% of gross
premiums.
However, Pro Re's capital levels are pressured by the fast
growth in its
operations and unrealized gains due to real estate revaluations
(June 15: 65%
vs. June 14: 37%). By excluding these gains, the net written
premiums to
adjusted assets ratio grew to 4.6x (June 14: 2.9x), above the
average of its
local peers of 4.3x. However, Fitch views positively Pro Re's
new capital
contributions (with a new contribution waiting for authorization
from the
regulator) and its adoption of a conservative dividend policy.
Fitch estimates that Pro Re's performance will remain favored by
an adequate
loss ratio that compares favorably to the market's average as of
June 2015
(44.4%). It has resulted in a combined ratio that is
persistently below 100% and
below its local peers' average (June 15: 89.2%). However, Fitch
will observe
closely the impact of inflation levels in its operation, which
led to a higher
growth in its balance sheet (+136% in assets) than their
profitability (+3%) as
of June 2015.
Pro Re benefits from a favorable proportion of cash, bank
deposits and
government securities in its investment portfolio (54%) and
within total assets
(46%) as of June 2015. This allows the company to reflect
adequate liquidity
coverage ratios on reserves (175%) and total liabilities (104%).
The coverage of
their claims paid with cash and bank deposits remains above 100%
(June 15:
122%), and higher than the average of their local peers of 96%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
decline in its
operating performance, with a combined ratio above 100%; an
operating leverage
level above 3.0x, and a liquid assets coverage to net reserves
below 1.0x.
Fitch believes there is limited potential for increasing Pro
Re's Rating in the
short term, given the current operating environment.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Provincial de Reaseguros, C.A.
--International IFS rating at 'CCC';
--National IFS rating at 'A-(ven)'; Stable Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Miguel Martinez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6628
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificación de Seguros (pub. 13 Oct 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997313
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.