(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Winter 2015/2016)
here
NEW YORK, February 04 (Fitch) Steady order growth and strong
backlogs should
support healthy financials for the U.S. homebuilding sector
entering the always
pivotal spring selling season, according to Fitch Ratings in the
latest edition
of the 'Chalk Line'.
Contagion from the weak Chinese economy influencing the U.S.
economy, volatile
financial markets, and an adequate, reasonable cost labor supply
are potential
impediments. That said, 'Low oil prices, robust employment
growth, pent-up
demand and steep rent increases should help support the housing
upturn for at
least the next six-to-12 months,' said Managing Director and
lead homebuilding
analyst Robert Curran. 'Additionally, the continued moderate
easing in credit
standards is enticing more first-time homebuyers to enter the
market.'
In 2015, single-family starts expanded about 10.8% and
multifamily volume gained
about 11.5%. New home sales improved about 14.6%, while existing
home sales rose
approximately 6.5%. The upcycle for housing should continue in
2016. Fitch
projects single-family starts to improve 11.5% as multifamily
volume grows
approximately 6%. Fitch also expects new and existing home sales
to increase
about 14.5% and 4%, respectively.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during 2016, reflecting a continued, moderate cyclical
improvement in overall
construction activity. However, there is potential for a few
positive outlooks
and/or rating upgrades.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the third-quarter 2015
(3Q'15) and comment
on recent financial/operating results and expectations for the
4Q'15 and
calendar years 2015 and 2016 during a teleconference to be held
Friday, Feb. 5,
at 2:00 p.m. ET (separate press release to follow). Fitch's
latest 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Winter
2015/2016' includes the
following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 3Q'15,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for four single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--A first look at homebuilder 4Q'15 financial and operating
results;
--A preview into the upcoming spring selling season;
--The variability of housing markets during this recovery and
past recoveries is
discussed;
--The FHA's recent accomplishments and challenges are examined;
--Information on the cost of constructing a single-family home
is updated for
2015;
--New housing legislation is referenced;
--Capital Economics' updated comments on home valuations are
provided;
--RealtyTrac's recent rental affordability analysis, which shows
that buying is
still more affordable than renting, is summarized;
--We update previous commentary on the continuing trend of young
adults living
with their parents;
--Organizational (debt) structured for each homebuilder are
provided.
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
foreclosure
statistics, metropolitan home prices, housing related
regulations, owning versus
renting, cash sales, national home pricing trends, jumbo loans,
lumber and other
materials prices, underwriting standards, underwater homes,
demographics, the
FHFA, FHA, credit scoring, regulator actions, housing
legislation, trends in
homeownership rates, joint mortgage bond program of Fannie and
Freddie, labor
shortages and costs, and demographics.
--Fitch's economic and construction estimates for 2015 and
forecasts for 2016
have been updated.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the above
link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.