NEW YORK/MONTERREY, December 23 (Fitch) The likelihood of a Dec.
30 default by
Mexico's largest infrastructure and construction company,
Empresas ICA (ICA),
means that several of Mexico's top banks could take significant,
but manageable,
provisions on their loans to ICA in the first two quarters of
2016, says Fitch
Ratings.
Six of Mexico's seven largest banks have a total of about
MXP12.3 billion
(USD726 million) of exposure to ICA, including direct loans and
indirect
exposures. Some of these loans may cross-default when ICA
formally enters an
interest payment default, which the company has confirmed will
occur at the end
of a 30-day grace period next week. The company has signaled
that it does not
plan to declare bankruptcy. Mexico's government is willing to
speed some
payments it owes to ICA, although a bail-out is not on the
table.
The ultimate impact of an ICA default is not expected to
threaten rating changes
on any of the large Mexican banks.
ICA missed a USD31 million coupon payment on its 8.875% 2024
notes on Nov. 30,
partly to preserve liquidity and start negotiations with
creditors. Although
ICA's credit position has been deteriorating over the past two
years, banks have
not created additional reserves, relying on certain guarantee
schemes in loan
terms. The banks exposed to ICA believe that mortgages on the
properties,
payment rights and other claims on receivables from
infrastructure projects,
among others, make the guarantee schemes robust.
The loans granted by banks to construction businesses have
generally good levels
of collateral. Credit reserves required by the local regulator
(CNBV, the
National Banking and Securities Commission) are often low, so
necessary
provisions if ICA defaults could significantly affect the
profitability of
exposed banks over the first two quarters of 2016. Recovering
the collateral, if
required, could be a lengthy process.
Fitch considers the direct and indirect exposure of commercial
banks to ICA as
manageable due to the moderate size of the exposures relative to
capital. We
estimate that ICA's loans represent between 1% and 6% of the
large banks' core
capital. All six of the major banks in Mexico exposed to ICA
have strong capital
positions.
Fitch believes that the systemic impact of an ICA default to be
relatively low;
the MXN12.6 billion of loan exposure equals 0.2% of total system
assets and 1.6%
of total common equity as of September 2015; likewise,
nonperforming loans could
increase to approximately 3.20%, up from the 2.86% reported in
September 2015.
The ICA exposure highlights why Mexican banks aim to reduce
concentrations of
risk for larger borrowers, recalling how Mexican banks also saw
widespread
exposure to defaults from Mexico's largest homebuilders in 2013.
