(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views a proposed
capital increase to
Minerva S.A. (Minerva) to be neutral for the company's credit
profiles. If
completed under current terms, the private equity fund Salic
(UK) Ltd. (Salic
UK) will subscribe and pay in new common shares to be issued by
Minerva,
corresponding to 19.95% of Minerva's total shares in a
transaction valued at
BRL746 million.
Fitch rates Minerva 'BB-' / 'A-(bra)' / Stable Outlook. A
positive rating action
continues to be based on additional geographic and protein
diversification,
recurring positive free cash flow generation, and substantial
decreases in gross
and net leverage to below 4x and 3x, respectively, on a
sustained basis. As of
Sept. 30, 2015, Minerva's net leverage was 4.8x; Fitch believes
that pro forma
for the transaction, Minerva will present a net leverage ratio
of 3.4x by
year-end 2015 and this metric will remain close to 3.5x during
the expansion
plan.
Fitch views this transaction as positive from a business
perspective as it will
provide Minerva with a healthier capital structure in the short
term, enabling
it to develop its strategy to grow and diversify geographically.
We believe
that as a result of this growth strategy, the company will
continue to present a
net debt-to-EBITDA ratio consistently above 3.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55 21 4503 2624
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
