(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report, 'Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks' following a peer review of the international scale ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru. The report is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. The report highlights the propensity and capacity of the state to support the state banks, should it be necessary. Although these institutions do not benefit from an explicit state guarantee, Fitch considers the possibility of sovereign support to be strong given the government's ownership, and the key roles played by these institutions in financing government operations, filling gaps in private sector services, and carrying out the government's economic development strategy in agriculture, housing and infrastructure. The government's ability to provide such support is reflected in its Sovereign rating of 'BBB+/A-'. Contact: Mark Narron Director +1 212 612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Andres Marquez Director +571 307-5180 ext. 1220 Sergio Pena Associate Director +571 307-5180 ext. 1160 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.