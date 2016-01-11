(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report, 'Peer
Review: Peruvian State Banks' following a peer review of the
international scale
ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru. The
report is
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the
link.
The report highlights the propensity and capacity of the state
to support the
state banks, should it be necessary. Although these institutions
do not benefit
from an explicit state guarantee, Fitch considers the
possibility of sovereign
support to be strong given the government's ownership, and the
key roles played
by these institutions in financing government operations,
filling gaps in
private sector services, and carrying out the government's
economic development
strategy in agriculture, housing and infrastructure. The
government's ability to
provide such support is reflected in its Sovereign rating of
'BBB+/A-'.
Contact:
Mark Narron
Director
+1 212 612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 307-5180 ext. 1220
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+571 307-5180 ext. 1160
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
