(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis
(Affordable Care Act
(ACA) Growing Pains)
here
NEW YORK, January 05 (Fitch) A group of the largest U.S.
for-profit hospital
companies reported an average of 2% growth in organic patient
volumes in
third-quarter 2015 (3Q15). Companies demonstrated little
pull-through of this
volume growth to operating margins, which is a reversal from the
last few
quarters when margins were up strongly year over year. According
to a new Fitch
Ratings report, during 3Q15, the group's average operating
EBITDA margin was up
only 16 basis points versus 3Q14, and some companies reported a
steep drop in
same hospital margins. Higher labor and supplies expenses and
relatively weaker
growth in pricing played a role in these results.
Although some of these headwinds to profitability appear to be
transient, Fitch
largely expects margins for this group of companies to remain
under pressure in
2016. Some companies reported that a higher level of
uncompensated care was a
headwind to margins in the quarter. The benefits of the
Affordable Care Act
(ACA) for acute care hospitals ramped up in early 2015, and the
short operating
history under the legislation makes it difficult to tell how
much of the uptick
in uncompensated care is related to a tapering of its benefits.
However,
concerns regarding the commercial viability of the public health
insurance
exchanges, and stalled progress of expansion of state Medicaid
programs indicate
that the benefit may be slow to accelerate in the coming year.
Presidential election-cycle politicking and ACA-related news
flow will influence
equity prices and capital deployment priorities for hospital
companies
throughout 2016. Leverage for some companies remains quite
elevated from recent
acquisitions. Good operating cash flow generation and proceeds
from asset sales
will provide an opportunity to pay down debt over the next
several quarters.
However, it appears more likely cash will be directed to
acquisitions and share
repurchases. Therefore, while most companies have some headroom
under negative
rating triggers, upward rating momentum in 2016 will likely be
constrained by
capital deployment decisions.
The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Affordable Care
Act Growing
Pains' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link below.
The report provides a summary of the quarterly operating
performance and credit
metrics of companies in the for-profit hospital sector,
including detailed debt
and organizational structure charts.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
