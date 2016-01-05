(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk (Bank Sinarmas) a National Long-Term Rating
of 'A(idn)' and
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bank Sinarmas's ratings are derived from its standalone
financial profile. The
bank is part of PT Sinarmas Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), which is a
holding company of
the Sinarmas Financial Services Group that directly holds 53.20%
of Bank
Sinarmas's shares. SMMA is a non-operating holding company that
focuses on the
financial services sector, including banking, multi-finance,
insurance and stock
broking.
Bank Sinarmas's ratings are constrained by its high loan growth
in the face of
unfavourable economic conditions. Loans increased by 37% yoy in
3Q15 (2014:
30%), higher than the industry average of 11% during the same
period. Bank
Sinarmas focuses on corporate lending, which accounted for 71%
of its total loan
portfolio at end-September 2015.The bank will continue its loan
portfolio
diversification through commercial lending, particularly to
micro-, small- and
medium-sized merchants and traders.
Bank Sinarmas's asset quality remained manageable with the
non-performing loan
ratio improving to 2.3% at end-September 2015 (end-2014: 3%),
lower than the
industry average of 2.7%. However, asset quality may come under
pressure in 2016
as "special-mention loans" increased to 14.5% at end-September
2015 from 10.9% a
year earlier.
The bank's capital position remained satisfactory due mainly to
several rights
issues in the past few years. However, Fitch believes this
strong capital
position can be easily eroded by high growth because of the
company's weak
internal capital generation and potentially higher credit costs
arising from its
rapid loan expansion in recent years.
Fitch believes Bank Sinarmas is of limited importance to the
holding company,
which has many interests in the financial sector. In addition,
Bank Sinarmas is
sizeable relative to SMMA in terms of total assets, which
reduces the holding
company's ability to provide support to the bank, even though
SMMA has strong
willingness to do so.
Fitch's assessment of SMMA's credit strength is based on the
composite credit
profiles of PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG (Sinarmas MSIG), the
group's
insurance arm, and Bank Sinarmas. The two companies together
accounted for 80%
of SMMA's assets at end-June 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Sustained aggressive loan growth or significant weakening in
asset quality could
lead to negative rating action.
Rating upside may result from the bank's ability to maintain
healthy loan
growth, and a track record of sound asset quality and high core
capitalisation.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 December 2015
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
