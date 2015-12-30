(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says prolonged rouble
weakness will
likely shave off up to two percentage points of Russian telecoms
operators'
profit margins and trigger a revision of capex plans but will
not lead to
significant changes in the competitive environment.
We estimate the negative impact of rouble weakness on EBITDA
margin is likely to
be modest to moderate for most operators, due to a low
percentage of FX costs in
the total. Large Fitch-rated Russian mobile and fixed-line
operators estimate
the FX share of their costs at between 5% and 15% while they
generate almost all
of their revenues in roubles. Revenues from FX mobile guest
roaming are
typically significantly smaller than FX costs on own customers
roaming
internationally, and are insufficient to fully hedge against FX
volatility.
With average Russian telecoms EBITDA margins in the range of
40%, a 10% rouble
depreciation against major currencies would likely shrink the
margin by
0.3%-0.9%, by our estimates. Operators are likely to respond
with additional
cost-cutting and efficiency improvement efforts to mitigate the
negative impact.
Rouble weakness will also be a significant contributor to higher
cost inflation,
affecting margins in the medium-term as telecoms companies
struggle to keep
revenue growth in line with general price increases, due to
intense competition.
Competition is intensifying in the largest regional market of
Moscow after LLC
T2 RTK Holding (B+/Stable), a joint venture of Rostelecom
(BBB-/Negative) and
Bank VTB operating under 'Tele2' brand, launched its services at
end-October
2015. Operators are reluctant to increase tariffs as customers
become more
price-sensitive in an economic downturn and particularly with
the arrival of a
new operator in certain key regions, including in Moscow.
We believe rouble weakness will trigger a review of capex plans
by most telecoms
operators, forcing them to cut back the physical volume of new
equipment
installed. Some operators had flagged earlier in the year that a
weaker rouble
to above 60 USD/RUB would likely prompt a downward capex
revision.
As a result, the roll-out of LTE networks may slow, although
capex cuts are
unlikely to trigger significant competitive changes with all
operators having
completed their active development phase. Capex rationing will
also discourage
new backbone network construction, protecting the revenues of
operators that
specialise in providing network capacity on a wholesale basis,
such as
Transtelecom (B+/Negative) and, to a lesser degree, Rostelecom.
The Russian rouble has been under significant pressure since
October 2015,
shedding 15% of its value against the US dollar to an official
exchange rate of
around 72.5 USD/RUB on 30 December 2015.
