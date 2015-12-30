(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Mubadala GE
Capital Ltd's (MGEC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A' with Stable
Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The agency has
simultaneously withdrawn
all of MGEC's ratings, including programme and debt ratings. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow a reorganisation of the company,
involving the sale of
a majority of its assets and the repayment of its rated debt. As
a result,
MGEC's ratings are no longer considered to be relevant to
Fitch's analytical
coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
On 30 September 2015 MGEC announced the expected sale of a
majority of its
assets to MidCap Finco Ltd. As a result, on 17 December 2015
MGEC completed the
early repayment of its USD500m 3% senior unsecured notes,
leaving it with no
further outstanding rated debt and we do not expect any material
future
commercial activity or debt issuance. Fitch has therefore chosen
to withdraw its
ratings.
The affirmation of the ratings prior to their withdrawal
reflects Fitch's view
of both a strong ability and propensity on the part of MGEC's
50:50 co-owners,
Mubadala Development Company PJSC (AA/Stable) and GE Capital
Corporation to
support MGEC during the wind-down of its operations (see 'Fitch
Affirms Mubadala
GE Capital at 'A'; Outlook Stable', published 6 October 2015 and
available on
www.fitchratings.com for further details).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
Mubadala GE Capital Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A' with Stable Outlook; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; withdrawn.
Global medium-term notes programme and senior unsecured
long-term debt rating of
'A'; withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
