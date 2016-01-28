(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: Rostelecom here MOSCOW/LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings addresses the most often asked questions regarding Rostelecom PJSC (Rostelecom; BBB-/Negative). The report discusses Fitch's view on various developments in the company and their impact on the ratings including the recent change in the dividend policy, development of mobile joint venture T2 RTK Holding (B+/Stable), evolution of revenue structure and participation in national projects. The report answers the following questions: How does partnership with T2 RTK Holding impact Rostelecom's Ratings? How does state ownership impact the ratings? Will the new dividend policy weaken its credit profile? What implications does the BDD project have for Rostelecom? Does Rostelecom have sufficient sources to finance national projects? Can Rostelecom offset the decline in fixed-line voice? Will quad-play become a new trend in Russia? 'What Investors Want to Know: Rostelecom' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.