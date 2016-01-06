(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hyundai Capital Services Inc.'s (HCS, BBB+/Stable) ratings will not be affected by General Electric Capital Corporation's (GECC) divestment of just over half its stake in HCS. HCS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) remains equalised with that of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC; BBB+), HCS's majority shareholder and the flagship company of Hyundai Motor Group. HCS is a captive auto financing company to the group. Fitch has treated GECC's minority stake in HCS as an opportunistic investment and has not given a rating uplift for that. This means that GECC's partial or full divestment would not affect HCS's ratings. Fitch takes a similar approach to GECC's 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. (HCC; BBB/Stable), which GECC also plans to divest. The equalisation of HCS's IDR with that of HMC is based on Fitch's belief that HCS is a core subsidiary of HMC and there is a high probability of support in times of need. The accumulation of HCS's shares by the Hyundai Motor Group underpins this view. HCS provides financing for about 70% of buyers who sought financing to buy vehicles from HMC and Kia in 9M15, down from 90% in 2010. HMC and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia, BBB+/Stable), the two key auto-makers of the group, on 5 January 2016 acquired a 23% stake in HCS from IGE USA Investments (IGE), an offshore subsidiary of GECC. The Hyundai Motor Group's stake in HCS is now 80%. Should IGE fail to divest its remaining 20% stake in HCS to a third party, we expect IGE to exercise its put option to sell the balance to HMC, causing the group's stake in the auto financier to be 99.8%. Fitch's latest report on HCS, dated 6 November 2015, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.