(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for The Clorox Company (Clorox):
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$1.1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F2'.
Fitch has withdrawn Clorox's ratings for commercial reasons.
Fitch reserves the
right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating
at any time for
any reason it deems sufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Moderate Leverage:
Clorox's commitment to operating with leverage of 2.0x-2.5x is a
key support for
its ratings. The company has been below the low end of its
target in each of the
past three years and ended at 1.8x at the last 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2015.
The company has a strong cushion for discretionary activities
within its
publicly stated leverage targets.
Stable Operations:
The company is lean and efficient with selling and
administration to sales
steady at 14%. This is one of the best metrics in the sector.
EBITDA has seen
little variance at $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion over the past
five years with
EBITDA margins improving modestly each year from 20% to 22%.
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures:
Commodities used in the manufacturing process such as resin can
experience
periods of price volatility and pressure margins. Clorox's
leadership position
has allowed it to adjust prices quickly, and, in combination
with ongoing
cost-savings programs, margin compression has typically been
short-term in
nature.
Mature Categories:
Clorox's categories span the gamut from household cleaning
products such as
Tilex to Kingsford charcoal briquettes and Hidden Valley ranch
salad dressings.
However, given the company's primarily domestic orientation and
high household
penetration, organic growth rates averaged around 3% over the
past five years
mainly driven by pricing initiatives.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Organic top line growth of 2% annually;
--SG&A/Sales remaining in the 14% range;
--Free cash flow defined as operating cash flow less capital
expenditures less
dividends in the $300 million range;
--Leverage at or below 2.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawals.
LIQUIDITY
The company has $1.4 billion in liquidity, comprising primarily
its $1.1 billion
RCF which matures in 2019 and nearly $400 million in cash at
Sept. 30, 2015. The
company has $2.2 billion in debt. Maturities are modest with
only one note
coming due in the next five years - a $400 million, 5.95% note
due in October
2017.
Clorox's free cash flow has averaged $290 million over the past
three years, and
Fitch expects it to remain in this range for the fiscal year
ending June 2016.
Contact:
Business Relationship Management
Tiffany Co
+1-312-368-3185
tiffany.co@fitchratings.com
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
