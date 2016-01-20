(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, January 19 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks face increasing risks
of
asset-quality deterioration amid economic headwinds, mostly from
a China
slowdown, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. The overall sector
outlook,
however, remains stable, on a generally sound monetary
environment and ample
system liquidity. Taiwan has only limited vulnerability to
currency and
liquidity risks arising from tightening monetary policy by the
US Federal
Reserve or sustained weak commodity prices.
Banks' asset quality is most susceptible to a sharp
housing-price correction and
economic slowdown in Taiwan and China. That said, the pick-up in
credit costs
from a cyclical trough would be manageable because banks have
reduced their
industrial concentration, particularly in the more volatile
technology sector,
and because prudential regulations have helped limit exposure to
mortgages and
mainland China, which has contained systemic risk.
Risk buffers have continued to expand to sufficiently withstand
near-term asset
quality challenges. This is despite Fitch's expectation that
sector return on
assets will decrease to 0.5%-0.6%, mainly on normalising credit
costs, while
interest margin and fee income from wealth management will
remain largely
stable. We expect stiff competition to raise banks' risk
appetite, such as
through the pursuit of aggressive offshore expansion, which is a
key risk to the
ratings of Taiwanese banks.
