(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw
Priory Group No. 3
plc's (Priory) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and the
'BB+'/'RR1' ratings
on its super senior revolving credit facility (RCF), senior
secured notes due
2018 and senior notes due 2019 upon the closing of the proposed
acquisition of
Priory by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Acadia), a US-based
provider of
inpatient behavioural healthcare services. Fitch last affirmed
Priory's ratings
on 10 December 2015.
According to the terms of the purchase agreement announced on 4
January 2016,
Acadia will issue an aggregate 5.363 million shares of Acadia
common stock to
the sellers and pay cash of approximately GBP1.3bn, which will
partially be used
to repay Priory's existing debt. The expected repayment of
Priory's debt which
includes a GBP70m RCF, GBP386m senior secured notes and
GBP175m senior notes,
is triggered by change of control provisions.
Acadia, which Fitch does not rate, expects to finance the
acquisition of Priory
with a combination of equity and long-term debt. In the absence
of further
details on the post-closing financing and legal structures,
Fitch assumes that
the transaction will proceed as per the terms announced and that
Priory will
become a subsidiary of Acadia such that any significant future
debt will be
raised by Acadia rather than Priory. Acadia expects the
acquisition to complete
by 16 February 2016.
Fitch views the transaction as a further step in the on-going
consolidation of
the UK health and social care market, characterised by
increasing demand for
high quality specialist care, a shift towards preventive
treatments, as well as
outsourcing by the public sector.
NASDAQ-listed Acadia has been actively growing its presence in
the specialist
behavioural healthcare services market, focusing on creating
platforms and
building critical mass in the US as well as the UK, following
the acquisition of
select smaller facilities and that of Partnerships in Care in
2014, a main
private competitor to Priory in the behavioural space.
The UK market for behavioural care remains dominated by the NHS
offering close
to 70% of mental health beds but the private sector continues to
grow due to
shifting public funding priorities offering attractive organic
growth and
consolidation opportunities for private operators. As a result
of the Priory
transaction, Acadia is expected to become a key partner to the
NHS and a leading
player in the fragmented UK private health and social care
sector with close to
10,000 beds capacity..
