LONDON, January 11 (Fitch) Solvency II (S2) metrics are not
comparable between
insurers due to their different calculation approaches and will
therefore not be
a direct driver of ratings, Fitch Ratings says. Inconsistencies
arise because
many insurers are applying different transitional measures,
which will strongly
affect their metrics. Some are also using internal models rather
than the
standard formula and we believe some regulators are taking a
tougher stance than
others in how they interpret and apply S2.
We will continue to assess insurers' capital primarily using our
Prism
Factor-Based Capital Model, as we believe Prism scores are more
comparable than
S2 metrics. We view S2 disclosures as supplementary information,
which we will
evaluate particularly for insurers with unexpectedly weak or
sensitive S2
metrics.
Widespread use of transitional measures to phase in the effects
of S2 over
several years will distort comparisons between insurers as they
boost S2 metrics
to varying degrees, often significantly. Many insurers also
calculate their S2
positions using internal models based on their own risk
calibrations. These
models are complex and lack public visibility, and differ from
each other and
from the standard formula, often resulting in lower capital
requirements.
There are some significant uneconomic influences on S2 ratios,
such as the 4.2%
ultimate forward rate (UFR), which is used to extrapolate the
forward curve for
valuing very long-term liabilities. Although there is rationale
for this figure,
it looks high relative to current long-term yields, potentially
leading to an
overstatement of the economic capital position. In recognition
of this, the
Dutch regulator has said that insurers should take into account
the effect of
the UFR on their capital levels when setting dividends.
Regulators are planning to review S2 in 2018, so there may be
important changes
still to come. In the meantime, many insurers will refine their
existing
internal models or prepare new models for regulatory approval in
2016. S2
metrics are therefore subject to potentially significant
restatements,
reflecting methodology/modelling changes rather than genuine
changes in risk
profile, at least until the new regime has bedded in.
The report "Solvency II Metrics - Limited Use in Insurer
Ratings" is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1257
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
