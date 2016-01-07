(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the
ratings of
Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. (CS&L) and its co-issuer
CSL Capital, LLC
including the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings is shown below.
The rating action follows the announcement by CS&L that it has
entered into a
definitive agreement with Associated Partners Entities to
purchase PEG
Bandwidth, LLC (PEG) for $409 million. Transaction value is
approximately 12x of
PEG's last-quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA. CS&L will
finance the deal with
a combination of available cash on hand, borrowings under CS&L's
revolver,
common stock and convertible preferred stock. The transaction is
conditioned
upon necessary regulatory approval that is expected to occur
early in the second
quarter of 2016 (2Q16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Transaction Increases Leverage: The affirmation reflects an
expected increase in
CS&L's financial leverage as a result of the PEG Bandwidth
acquisition. On a pro
forma basis, Fitch expects gross leverage (total debt-to-EBITDA)
of
approximately 5.8x at the time of transaction closing assuming
50% equity
treatment for the preferred stock. This compares to leverage of
approximately
5.6x at the end of 3Q15. Based on management comments about
opportunities within
a robust transaction pipeline and desire to diversify across
various asset
classes, Fitch anticipates that CS&L will announce further
transactions. As
these opportunities come to fruition, Fitch expects CS&L to
finance any
transaction such that gross leverage should remain relatively
stable, with some
fluctuations due to M&A activity, and should be in the mid-5x
range over the
longer term.
Very Stable Cash Flow: Nearly all of CS&L's current revenues
consist of revenues
under a master lease with Windstream Holdings Inc. (Windstream),
under which
Windstream has exclusive access to the assets. The lease is
expected to be
around $650 million annually. Pro forma for the transaction, PEG
should
represent approximately 10% of CS&L's revenues and would operate
as a taxable
REIT subsidiary. Fitch expects CS&L to have very stable cash
flows, owing to the
fixed (and modestly increasing) nature of the long-term lease
payments and
Windstream's responsibility for expenses under the triple-net
lease. The term of
the master lease is for an initial term of 15 years. There is
some risk at
renewal that under the 'any or all' provision at renewal
Windstream could opt
not to renew markets, or could renegotiate terms at such time
for those markets.
However, this renewal risk would be at least 15 years in the
future, and up to
20 if Windstream exercises an option to have CS&L fund certain
capital spending
projects. Fitch expects all markets to be renewed under the
master lease, since
Windstream would either have to incur significant capital
expenditures to
overbuild CS&L or find a buyer for its operating assets
(routers, switches,
etc.) and successor tenant for its leased assets. Protection is
provided to CS&L
by the terms of the master lease, which could require Windstream
to sell its
operating properties in the event of default. CS&L's facilities
would be
essential to the operations of Windstream on a going-concern
basis, or as a
successor company.
Geographic Diversification: Windstream's operations subject to
the master lease
are geographically diversified among 37 market areas. The
indivisible nature of
the master lease mitigates the effect of a weak market area(s)
on CS&L. About
two-thirds of the fiber and copper route miles are located in
Georgia, Texas,
Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina. PEG's fiber network serves
seven markets in
the Northeast Mid-Atlantic, Illinois and South Central regions.
Tenant Concentration: The master lease with Windstream provides
a steady,
although undiversified cash flow stream. Therefore CS&L's IDR is
initially
capped at Windstream's 'BB' IDR until CS&L strikes deals with
other companies to
meaningfully diversify its operations through transactions where
25%-30% of its
revenue is derived from tenants with a credit profile materially
stronger than
Windstream's. Fitch views the PEG transaction positively as it
begins to
diversify CS&L's revenue base.
Seniority: Fitch notes that CS&L's master lease is with
Windstream Holdings and
that Windstream Holdings is subordinate to the operations at
Windstream
Services. However, Fitch believes CS&L's assets will be
essential to Windstream
Services operations and a priority payment.
Tenant's Business: Windstream derives more than 70% of revenues
from business
services (including the carrier market) and consumer broadband
markets. At the
same time, there is still secular pressure on legacy voice and
regulatory-derived revenues (switched access and universal
service funding). As
the legacy revenues dwindle in the mix, there will be less
pressure on revenues
going forward. The company has positioned its business service
offerings to
target mid-sized businesses. For a pure wireline operator,
Windstream's revenues
are somewhat more diversified than other wireline operators, as
acquisitions
have brought additional business and data services revenue. PEG,
which is
focused on less competitive tier II or tier III markets,
generates approximately
80% of revenues from long-term contracts with three national
wireless operators.
With nearly 80% of network capacity available, PEG has good
growth potential
through near-net cell-site backhaul opportunities, wholesale,
enterprise and
E-Rate.
No Material Near-Term Maturities: CS&L does not have any
maturities for four
years at the earliest, with the revolver having the shortest
maturity in 2020.
The remaining term loan and note issuances have maturities in
2022 and 2023,
respectively.
Equity Treatment Considerations
Fitch gives CS&L's preferred stock 50% equity treatment based on
methodology
outlined in Fitch's hybrid debt criteria report. Key attributes
for the
instrument includes the ability to defer coupon payments,
cumulative nature of
the dividend, effective maturity of at least five years and no
coupon step-ups.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CS&L include
the following:
--CS&L will finance the transaction with a mix of cash ($315
million), stock (1
million CS&L shares and convertible preferred stock ($87.5
million).
--CS&L's primary revenue stream will be the payments received
from Windstream
under the master lease and will be approximately $650 million
annually. Fitch
assumes Windstream will request CS&L finance $50 million of
capital spending
over the next five years per the terms of the master lease,
generating
additional revenue.
--Virtually all capital spending consists of investments
requested by
Windstream. CS&L is expected to distribute all REIT earnings to
shareholders.
--CS&L will target long-term gross leverage in the mid-5x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Action: A positive action is unlikely in the absence of
an upgrade of
Windstream, although an upgrade could be considered if CS&L
targets debt
leverage of 5.25x or lower and 25%-30% of its revenue is derived
from tenants
with a credit profile materially stronger than Windstream's.
Negative Action: A negative rating action could occur if debt
leverage is
expected to approach 6x or higher for a sustained period. In
addition, a
downgrade of Windstream would likely result in a similar
downgrade of CS&L in
the absence of greater revenue diversification. Also, the
acquisition of assets
and subsequent leases to tenants that have a weaker credit and
operating profile
than Windstream could affect the rating, if such assets are a
material
proportion of revenues.
LIQUIDITY
CS&L's $500 million revolving credit facility that matures in
2020 provides
sufficient backstop for liquidity needs. Fitch expects CS&L will
restore
revolver availability following transactions by terming out
borrowings over time
by more permanent means of equity and debt funding. Cash was
$210 million at the
end of 3Q15.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for CS&L and CSL
Capital, LLC:
--IDR at 'BB'
--Senior secured revolving credit facility due 2020 at
'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured credit facility due 2022 at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03
Dec 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997573
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.