(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Consolidation in the U.S. midtier
regional banking
sector is likely to continue as midtier banks (with total assets
ranging from
$10 billion-$50 billion) seek to expand their branch footprints
and asset bases,
according to Fitch Ratings.
'Midtier banks have been active acquirers over the last year and
this trend is
expected to persist in 2016 and beyond as midtier banks continue
to buy-up
community banks struggling with growing regulatory burdens in a
low rate
environment,' said Bain Rumohr, Director, Fitch.
Growth for U.S. midtier banks has been fairly strong relative to
the broader
banking industry. Fitch notes that this could be due to many
midtier banks
easing credit standards and terms in order to win business from
larger banks. In
addition, midtier banks are increasingly taking part in club
deals and buying
shared national credits to lift loan growth.
'Aggressive strategies to take business from larger banks have
boosted loan
growth, however, in Fitch's view loosening credit standards and
the purchase of
shared national credits is not a sustainable tactic for midtier
banks. We expect
those banks with consistent strategies within their core
competencies to
outperform other midtier banks over the long term.,' continued
Rumohr.
On the whole, midtier banks are well capitalized and have strong
liquidity and
funding profiles with core, sticky deposits. However, liquidity
levels could
deteriorate if interest rates rise further and larger banks that
need to comply
with higher regulatory liquidity standards, become aggressive in
attracting
retail deposits.
Rumohr added, 'Some midtier regional banks are significantly
levered to higher
interest rates, however, if deposit levels deteriorate further
and banks need to
raise deposit pricing faster than expected, the positive impact
on earnings from
rising rates could diminish.' Fitch expects the recent strong
asset quality
performance will likely plateau as rate rises challenge marginal
borrowers in
servicing interest expense on floating-rate loans. Rising rates
will also likely
stress capitalization rates on commercial real estate projects,
pressuring the
asset class.
Earnings for the midtier banks will remain consistent over the
near term in
Fitch's view. Expense control and improving spread income
through earning asset
growth, which should be offset by higher loan loss provisioning
over the medium
term, will be top management priorities.
On Jan. 28, 2016, Fitch completed a peer review of the U.S.
midtier regional
bank peer group. In the review, Fitch revised the Outlooks for
UMB Financial
(UMBF) and BOK Financial (BOKF) to Negative from Stable. The
Outlooks of First
National of Nebraska (FNNI) and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
were revised to
Positive from Stable. The ratings of these four banks were
affirmed. Fitch also
affirmed the ratings and maintained the Stable Outlooks for the
following other
banks within the midtier regional peer group:
--BankUnited Inc. (BKU)
--East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)
--First Horizon National Corp. (FHN)
--First Republic Bank (FRC)
--Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)
--Hilltop Holdings (HTH)
--Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)
--TCF Financial Corp. (TCB)
--Trustmark Corp. (TRMK)
--Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
For additional information on Fitch's U.S. Midtier Regional Bank
peer group,
please see the report titled 'U.S. Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review
(Outsized Growth Points to Potential Risks for Group)' published
today.
