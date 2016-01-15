(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed COFCO
(Hong Kong)
Limited's (COFCO HK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' and senior
unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch also affirmed the ratings on the following notes at 'A-':
the USD500m
notes due 2018 and the USD500m notes due 2023, both issued by
Prosperous Ray
Limited and guaranteed by COFCO HK; and the USD800m notes due
2019 issued by
Double Rosy Limited, guaranteed by Joy City Property Limited and
credit enhanced
by a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking from COFCO
HK.
Fitch applied a top-down approach via the agency's Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
criteria to rate COFCO HK's IDR one level below that of its sole
owner COFCO
Corporation (COFCO) due to its very strong operational and
strategic linkages
with COFCO. COFCO's credit level is in turn assessed by notching
down one level
from China's Long-Term IDR (A+/Stable), to reflect the very
close linkage
between COFCO and the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission (SASAC). COFCO is the largest vertically integrated
trader and
supplier of agricultural and food products and services in
China, and is
100%-owned by the sovereign via SASAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Position Unchanged: COFCO's acquisition of the
remaining 49% stake in
agriculture-products trader Noble Agri Limited (Noble Agri)
affirms the
company's strategic role in China's food security. Fitch
believes the purchase
complements COFCO's domestic logistics, processing, and
distribution network,
and fits the Chinese government's strategy of securing supplies
of agricultural
products from sustainable and diverse sources.
Consolidator of Agri-Food Industry: COFCO has been appointed as
a consolidator
of China's agri-food industry by the Chinese government. In
2015, the state
assets management ministry injected state-owned China Huafu
Trade and
Development Group Corp., which holds the country's reserves of
foods, into
COFCO. Fitch believes that the government may inject more assets
into COFCO.
Strong Parent/Subsidiary Linkage: COFCO has said it is grooming
the Hong Kong
unit into its platform for globalisation. COFCO HK accounted for
62% of COFCO's
total revenue and 65% of total assets in 2014. COFCO has
absolute management
control over COFCO HK, including a centralised treasury
management. The
acquisition of the 49% stake in Noble Agri will further
establish COFCO HK as a
global player with a fully integrated value chain from
cultivation to
distribution globally. In addition, it could also enable COFCO
to secure more
grain from overseas directly.
Leverage Remains High: COFCO HK's leverage ratios were high as
of end-2014
following two major overseas acquisitions and weak FFO
generation. The company
has indicated its main focus in the next on to two years will be
on
consolidating all the acquired assets to improve profitability,
which should
reduce leverage. Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain above 10x in
the next two to three years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit EBITDA margins in 2015-2018
- Capex of 3.5% of revenues
- No major international M&A aside from previously announced
acquisition of 49%
in Noble Agri for USD750m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese
sovereign
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese
sovereign
- Moves by COFCO to inject other core assets, including COFCO
Agri-Trading &
Logistics and China Grains & Logistics Corporation, into COFCO
HK, may result in
the removal of the one-notch difference between the ratings for
COFCO HK and the
assessment for COFCO.
