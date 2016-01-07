(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the risk
of China Fishery
Group Limited (China Fishery, Issuer Default Rating: C) being
liquidated has
been reduced after the High Court of Hong Kong's order to remove
its provisional
liquidators.
The court decision came after China Fishery's parent, Pacific
Andes
International Holdings Limited (Pacific Andes), reached an
agreement with a
majority of China Fishery's club loan lenders in December 2015.
In return for
the lenders' support to dismiss the winding-up petition filed by
HSBC, Pacific
Andes has agreed to a number of measures to restructure China
Fishery. These
measures include an independent accounting review, appointment
of a chief
restructuring officer and new CFO, as well as disposal of key
assets.
There are several key events to watch in the coming few weeks:
the court
hearings on 8 January and 27 January 2016 on the winding-up
petition by HSBC in
which the petition could be dismissed, as well as the coupon
payment on January
30 for China Fishery's USD300m 9.75% senior notes.
If the outcomes of these events are favourable to Pacific Andes,
Fitch will
review the ratings for China Fishery and consider positive
rating action. If the
company fails to pay the coupon after a 30-day grace period, the
ratings will be
downgraded to 'RD', indicating a restricted default.
In addition, Pacific Andes has also announced that it has
received non-binding
memorandums of understanding from two potential buyers for China
Fishery's
Peruvian business at an indicative enterprise value of USD1.7bn.
The Peruvian
business is China Fishery's key asset, and accounts for the vast
majority of
China Fishery's revenue and EBITDA. In the event of a sale,
Fitch believes that
there will be substantial improvement in China Fishery's
financial profile, but
the remaining company would have a vastly changed business
profile. Fitch
believes that the Peruvian business is the most stable of China
Fishery's
different segments.
The provisional liquidators did not participate in Fitch's
analytical process.
