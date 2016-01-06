(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 06 (Fitch) The recent series of storms and
floods in the UK will
significantly weaken 2015 earnings from household insurance for
some firms, but
are unlikely to affect insurers' capital levels or ratings,
Fitch Ratings says.
The widespread nature of the flooding is also likely to result
in an increase in
spending on flood defences and a reassessment of where money is
spent.
Total insured loss estimates for storms Desmond and Eva range as
high as
GBP1.5bn. This figure will rise further when the cost of the
final storm of the
year, Frank, is added. The scale of insured losses will also
depend on how many
businesses have been affected. If there has been significant
business
interruption, insured losses could rise above the current
estimates.
We believe the flooding could increase the industry's personal
property accident
year combined ratio above 100%, indicating an underwriting loss.
But insurers
are likely to use reserve releases to bolster their 2015 results
and may
therefore still report a profit for the year in this sector.
We believe premiums are starting to bottom out after a longer
period of declines
that has pushed them to a five-year low. We have previously said
that a major
claims event could be a catalyst for a rebound in premiums, but
it is not yet
clear whether the flooding claims will be big enough to spark
this reversal.
There is a lot of capital flowing into the household segment as
companies seek
to diversify away from the highly competitive motor insurance
sector, and this
could be sufficient to keep pressure on premiums.
The storms also raised questions about the adequacy of flood
defences, with even
some recently installed defences proving inadequate. In response
the UK
government has already pledged GBP40m to fix and bolster flood
defences in
Yorkshire and GBP50m to aid the local authorities' response to
the floods.
The government had previously announced GBP2.3bn of investment
in flood defences
over the next six years. A reassessment of defence plans in many
areas and an
increase in overall spending is likely, but we do not expect the
government's
contribution to return to its 2010-2011 peak. Central government
funds allocated
to flood defence spending in FY12-FY15 fell by around 20% in
real terms compared
to the previous four years.
Failure to keep up flood defence spending could lead to
higher-than-expected
claims for the UK's Flood Re scheme, which is intended to
provide affordable
insurance to households deemed to be at high risk of flooding. A
long-term
increase in the number of properties at significant risk of
flooding could
result in Flood Re's funds and reinsurance cover being
inadequate to meet
outgoings. In that event, insurers would be required to make up
the difference
in the near term, but would then pass on the cost to all
households through an
increase in annual premiums.
