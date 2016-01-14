(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
special report
containing a comparative analysis of the key factors driving
U.S. health
insurers' ratings. According to Fitch, on average, 'higher'
rating influences
are attributed to health insurers' market positon and to
financial performance
factors, and 'lower' influences are attributed to investment and
reserve
adequacy factors.
The report includes summaries of Ratings Navigator 'scores'
assigned to key
factors such as market position, capitalization and leverage,
and financial
performance that underlie each insurer's rating. The analysis
looks at metrics
Fitch considers when assigning the scores, the score's trend and
the score's
relative influence on the insurers' ratings.
The report also includes a summary of average scores and
relative importance by
factor and an insurer-by-insurer summary of the difference
between scores
assigned to each factor and the insurers' ratings. Average
scores range from
'aa-' for debt service and reserve adequacy to 'a' for market
position and
financial performance.
The report 'U.S. Health Insurers: Ratings Navigator Comparative
Analysis is
available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the
link.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Brad Ellis, CFA
Director
+ 1-312-368-2089
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
U.S. Health Insurers: Ratings Navigator (Comparative Analysis)
