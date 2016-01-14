(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new special report containing a comparative analysis of the key factors driving U.S. health insurers' ratings. According to Fitch, on average, 'higher' rating influences are attributed to health insurers' market positon and to financial performance factors, and 'lower' influences are attributed to investment and reserve adequacy factors. The report includes summaries of Ratings Navigator 'scores' assigned to key factors such as market position, capitalization and leverage, and financial performance that underlie each insurer's rating. The analysis looks at metrics Fitch considers when assigning the scores, the score's trend and the score's relative influence on the insurers' ratings. The report also includes a summary of average scores and relative importance by factor and an insurer-by-insurer summary of the difference between scores assigned to each factor and the insurers' ratings. Average scores range from 'aa-' for debt service and reserve adequacy to 'a' for market position and financial performance. The report 'U.S. Health Insurers: Ratings Navigator Comparative Analysis is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Brad Ellis, CFA Director + 1-312-368-2089 Doug Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com U.S. Health Insurers: Ratings Navigator (Comparative Analysis) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.