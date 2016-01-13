(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today assigned Easy Buy Public Company Limited's (EB; AA(tha)/Stable) senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tha)'. The bonds will have maturities of up to five years, and the total issue size will be up to THB4.0bn. The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as the consumer financing company's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tha)', in accordance with Fitch's criteria. EB's National Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of institutional support from its Japanese parent ACOM Co., LTD. (ACOM; A-/Stable). Fitch believes EB is a strategically important subsidiary of ACOM, as reflected in ACOM's 71% majority ownership and full management control. There is also clear evidence of both ongoing and previous financial and operational support, such as debt guarantees and direct lending as well as the transfer of technical knowledge. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in EB's National Long-Term Rating would have a similar effect on the bonds' rating. Any change in ACOM's ratings could have a similar effect on EB's National Long-Term Rating. Any indications of a weaker propensity from ACOM to provide support to EB could result in a downgrade of the National Ratings. For example, this may be indicated by a significant reduction in ACOM's ownership or level of commitment to provide financial support. However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the near term. EB's other ratings are not affected, and are as follow: National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on outstanding senior unsecured bonds at 'AA(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on outstanding guaranteed bonds at 'AAA(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +66 2108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 October 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.