(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Alternative Income Fund's (SAIF) National Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the broad stability of SAIF's credit quality as reflected in its rating distribution and weighted average rating factor, based on surveillance data provided to the agency covering the period up to the date of withdrawal. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as SAIF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SAIF. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here