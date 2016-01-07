(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the West
African Economic
and Monetary Union's (WAEMU) Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' Country Ceiling of the WAEMU, which captures transfer
and
convertibility (T&C) risk of its eight member countries (Benin,
Burkina Faso,
Cote d'Ivoire (B+/Stable), Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal,
Togo), balances
a long-standing, tested monetary arrangement between the region
and France
(AA/Stable), with existing controls on capital transfers outside
of the region.
The support provided by France under its monetary arrangement
with the WAEMU
member countries significantly reduces the correlation of T&C
risk with regional
sovereign risk. WAEMU countries must pool their foreign reserves
at the regional
Central Bank of West African states (BCEAO), which in turn
deposits at least 50%
of its foreign reserves into a dedicated account at the French
Treasury. The
latter then backs the convertibility of the CFA franc at the
fixed rate of
XAF655.957/EUR1, if needed through an unlimited overdraft of
this account. This
represents significant foreign currency liquidity support in
case WAEMU member
countries suffer a temporary shortage of foreign currency
receipts. However, an
unsustainable drain on the account would likely trigger
adjustment measures,
such as the 50% devaluation of the CFA franc that took place in
1994.
The monetary agreement is backed by tight control mechanisms
that ensure
sufficient external liquidity in the region. The amount of FX
reserves held by
the BCEAO must exceed 20% of the base money and corrective
measures must be
taken in case the threshold is breached. In recent years,
reserves have exceeded
this threshold materially (84.3% at end-2014). Additionally,
direct advances by
the BCEAO to member countries have been banned since 2003 to
reinforce control
over the money supply in those countries.
Fitch nonetheless considers that the Country Ceiling is
constrained by the
existence of controls and delays on capital transfers on most
transactions with
non-residents. Although capital flows are theoretically free
between the region
and France, regional agents must obtain approval by the BCEAO or
finance
ministries before executing most outward transactions in foreign
currency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade
in the Country Ceiling are:
-A loosening in the monetary arrangement between the WAEMU and
France
-A multi-notch downgrade of France's sovereign rating
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger an upgrade in
the Country Ceiling are:
-A gradual improvement in the sovereign creditworthiness of
WAEMU member
countries over the medium- to long-term
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that WAEMU member countries and France will remain
committed to
their obligations under the monetary agreement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997568
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.