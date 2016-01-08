(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Germany's 'AAA' rating primarily reflects its strong
institutions and
diversified, high value-added economy. The country's high
structural current
account surplus (7% of GDP on average over 2011-2015) has
supported the
country's net external creditor position. Government debt (71.8%
of GDP in 2015)
is higher than the 'AAA' median (44% of GDP) but is on a
downward path. In
Fitch's view, Germany has sufficient fiscal space to manage the
recent
intensification of the migrant crisis without negative rating
consequences.
Germany's 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The general government has registered small surpluses since
2012. Fitch expects
a surplus of 0.6% of GDP in 2015, falling to 0% in 2016 due in
large part to
additional expenditure related to the migrant crisis. While
budgetary outturns
are now more uncertain as a result, Fitch does not expect a
return to
significant deficit over the medium term. Public finances
benefit from a falling
interest bill (at EUR51bn in 2014, or 1.7% of GDP, from EUR67bn
in 2011, 2.5% of
GDP) in a historically low interest rate environment.
After a steep increase during the global financial crisis, the
government debt
ratio started to decline in 2013. Fitch expects debt/GDP will
continue its
downward trend to 66.5% in 2017, from 81% in 2010. According to
Fitch's
long-term debt sustainability analysis, the 60% Maastricht
threshold should be
reached by around 2020. The downward debt trajectory improves
the sovereign's
shock-absorbing capacity.
Fitch expects GDP growth to reach 1.9% in 2016 and 2017. Robust
consumption
growth in 2016 will be supported by a low unemployment rate and
growing real
incomes. The fiscal stance will also be expansionary. Longer
term, the agency
expects GDP growth will decelerate towards its potential rate
(1.3%). The extent
to which new arrivals are integrated into the labour market will
determine the
long-term economic impact of the migrant inflow. The medium-term
impact on GDP
should be modestly positive, with downside risk to labour
participation and
unemployment.
External finances are a rating strength for Germany. Fitch
estimates the current
account surplus increased to 8.3% of GDP in 2015 from 7.5% in
2014, primarily
due to the lower oil price. The agency expects the current
account surplus will
remain above 7% of GDP at the forecast horizon. Net external
debt (-3.5% in
2014) is set to decline further into negative (ie net creditor)
territory as a
result.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively
result in a downgrade include:
-A reversal of the declining trend in the general government
debt ratio. Debt
approaching 90% of GDP would start to put pressure on the
rating.
-Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support to
the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As a member
of the currency
union, Germany is financially exposed to a re-intensification of
the eurozone
crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.5%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.3%, a gradual increase
in marginal
interest rate from 2016 and GDP deflator close to 2%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, debt/GDP would decline to 54% of GDP by 2024.
Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely, but
their timing and
size are unclear. Fitch does not assume any such debt-reducing
transactions in
its projections for government debt beyond 2017. According to
Germany's
Stability Programme (April 2015), government debt related to
financial sector
support fell by 0.9% of GDP in 2014, to 8.2% of GDP. Debt
related to the
eurozone sovereign debt crisis (bilateral loans, EFSF, ESM
paid-in capital) rose
by 0.1% of GDP in 2014, to 3.1% of GDP.
