(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 07 (Fitch) Plans for the largest ever
technology merger have
sent credit default swap (CDS) for Dell Inc. to all-time wide
levels, according
to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Dell have widened out 67% over the past month
while CDS
liquidity remains in the top global percentile rank. High CDS
liquidity likely
indicates high levels of market uncertainty over the future
direction of
spreads.
'Increased market scrutiny for Dell can likely be attributed to
the planned EMC
acquisition, for which Dell will incur roughly $50 Billion of
additional debt,'
said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'Rumored asset sales and
potential for
proceeds to fall short of plan are also likely weighing on
market sentiment as
are potential tax liabilities for the EMC acquisition and
weakening near-term
growth.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
