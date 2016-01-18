(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Dutch Insurance
here
LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly
published report that
its sector outlook for the Dutch life insurance market remains
negative
reflecting the prolonged contraction of the individual life
market and insurers'
exposure to interest-rate risk.
The sector outlook for the Dutch non-life market is stable
despite signs of
deterioration of claims experience, and the market is likely to
remain
profitable in 2016.
Fitch expects low bond yields to be the major negative rating
factor for Dutch
life insurers, as they are likely to depress profitability for
an extended
period. A sustained trend of rising rates could lead to a
revision of the life
sector outlook to stable.
The Dutch regulator has indicated that it will make almost no
use of
transitional measures that enable insurers to smooth the
increase in capital
requirements brought about by Solvency II. Fitch views this
approach as
conservative and regulatory oversight in the Dutch market as
strong.
The report "2016 Outlook: Dutch Insurance" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
