(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, January 07 (Fitch) US global trading and
universal banks'
(GTUBs) advisory fees will reach record numbers for 2015, but
the contribution
will not be enough to overcome declines in fixed income,
currencies and
commodities trading (FICC) and debt/equity underwriting, says
Fitch Ratings.
Overall, across the five US GTUBs, Fitch sees full-year 2015
capital markets
revenue holding roughly steady, at best, barely beating 2014's
full-year mark of
$102.0 billion.
Advisory fees, mostly generated by merger and acquisition (M&A)
activity,
collectively represent less than one-tenth of the overall
capital markets
revenue pie across the aggregate businesses of Bank of America,
JPMorgan, Citi,
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Trading and investment banking
underwriting
revenues represent the remaining 90% of these firms' capital
markets businesses.
The pressures on some of these other segments, particularly
FICC, still outweigh
the fees generated from the recent spate of M&A.
M&A grew for the fourth straight year in 2015, eclipsing the
prior peak year of
2007. More than $4.7 trillion in deals were announced in 2015,
with $1.5
trillion of M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter alone,
according to
Dealogic. The strength of M&A had already lifted advisory
revenues by 31%
through the first nine months of 2015 to about $7.4 billion
across the five US
GTUBs.
Advisory services' contribution to overall investment banking
(debt/equity
underwriting and advisory) represented about 38% of investment
banking revenues
among the five US GTUBs in third-quarter 2015, up from 29% in
third-quarter
2014.
Looking ahead, Fitch believes that M&A activity is unlikely to
meaningfully
alter the overall capital markets revenues, even as the FICC
remains challenged.
M&A is episodic, volatile and subject to market valuation
cycles. If banks hope
to further boost advisory business, they are limited by
dependencies on
CEO/board confidence in deal execution and valuations, as well
as the
availability of financing.
Declines in FICC, as well as the downturn in debt/equity
underwriting over the
last months of 2015, will offset M&A fees, generally resulting
in flat capital
markets business revenues for full-year 2015. FICC revenues
already declined 10%
to $35.7 billion through the first nine months of 2015 among the
five US GTUBs.
The seasonal drop off in fourth-quarter FICC revenue may not be
as severe as the
35% sequential drop in the fourth quarter of 2014. Bank of
America and Citi
indicated in December that their expectations were for
single-digit improvements
in FICC in fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis.
Debt and equity underwriting fees were also down 8.9% through
the first nine
months of 2015, with equity underwriting especially weaker (down
15.3%) due to
higher equity market volatility, which caused several deals to
be delayed.
Equity trading should be a positive in year-end reporting.
Through the first
nine months of 2015, equity trading revenue was up 18.9% to
nearly $23.0
billion. Fourth quarter's results should also be good. Equity
trading comprised
28% of overall capital markets revenue through the first nine
months of 2015,
versus just 9% ($7.4 billion) for advisory.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312-368-2057
Chicago
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0827
New York
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.