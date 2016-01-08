(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Millicom
International Cellular,
S.A. (MIC) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed MIC's senior
unsecured debt at 'BB+.'
MIC's ratings reflect the company's geographical
diversification, strong brand
recognition and network quality, all of which have contributed
to its leading
market positions in key markets, steady subscriber growth, and
solid operational
cash flow generation. In addition, the rapid uptake in
subscribers' data usage,
as well as MIC's ongoing expansion into the under-penetrated
fixed-line services
bode well for its medium- to long-term revenue growth.
Despite these diversification benefits, MIC's ratings are
constrained by the
company's presence in countries in Latin America and Africa with
low sovereign
ratings. The ratings are also tempered by the recent increase in
the company's
financial leverage due to M&A activities, historically high
shareholder returns,
and debt allocation between subsidiaries and the holding
company.
While operational fundamentals and key financial metrics are
stable, the ongoing
investigation regarding the improper payment on behalf of Tigo
Guatemala is
credit negative. The timeline or the magnitude of the potential
impact stemming
from this issue remains largely uncertain at this time. Fitch
will closely
monitor the situation and take immediate action, if necessary,
when details
become available.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Positions:
MIC has retained its market leadership in most of its key
cash-generating
operating companies in Latin America and we expect these
positions to remain
intact over the medium term backed by its extensive network
quality, strong
service quality and brand recognition. The company has
maintained a steady
subscriber base expansion, which was 7% during the first nine
months of 2015
(9M15) compared to the level at end-2014, and its increasing
investment into
fixed-line operation will help acquire more revenue-generating
units going
forward. As of September 2015, MIC maintained its largest market
positions in
its key cash-generating mobile markets, such as Guatemala,
Paraguay, and
Honduras.
Solid Performance:
MIC has achieved a stable revenue and EBITDA improvement during
9M15, driven by
continued subscriber expansion, solid growth in its fixed-line
operation, and
the improved cost structure. On a constant currency basis, the
company has
achieved service revenue growth of about 6% during 9M15 while
improving its
EBITDA margin to 33.4% from 32.7% during the same period, backed
by its efforts
to rein in marketing and holding company corporate costs.
Excluding the currency
impact, Fitch estimates that the company's EBITDA has grown by
close to 10%
during the period, which is a noticeable improvement compared to
its consistent
EBITDA margin erosion until 2014 due to competitive pressures.
Ongoing FX Headwind:
MIC's recent solid performance has been largely diluted by the
ongoing local
currency depreciation against the U.S. dollar, the reporting
currency of the
company. During the 3Q15, the average local currency
depreciation in the
company's operational geographies was 13.5% compared to a year
ago, with the
largest impact seen in Colombia with 52% and Paraguay with 23%
among the key
subsidiaries. As a result, its reported revenues fell by 1.3%
during 9M15, while
EBITDA generation managed to grow by just 0.8%.
Currency mismatch is also high for MIC with regard to its debt
structure, as 75%
of its total debt is denominated in USD while its cash flow
generation is
predominantly based in local currency. Positively, we believe
that this risk is
manageable, as the company has stable cash flow generation
without any sizable
USD bond maturities until 2020, while its access to
international capital
markets have historically been solid.
Diversifying Revenue Mix:
MIC's growth strategy will be increasingly centered on mobile
data, fixed
internet and pay-TV services as it tries to alleviate pressure
on the
traditional voice/SMS revenues. The mobile data customer base
reached 29% of
total subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2015, from 20% as of end-2013,
which supported
25% mobile data revenue growth during 9M15, compared to a year
ago. Broadband
and pay-TV businesses also maintained solid growth, largely due
to UNE EPM
Telecomunicaciones S.A., as the segmental revenues grew by 116%
during the same
period. As this trend continues, Fitch forecasts mobile service
revenues to
continue to fall well below 65% of total revenues over the
medium term, which
compares to 83% in 2013.
Increased Leverage:
The company's leverage has increased in recent years due to M&A
activities,
mainly the merger in August 2014 between its Colombian
subsidiary and UNE, the
Colombian fixed-line operator, and historically high shareholder
distributions.
The company's net leverage, measured by adjusted net
debt-to-EBITDAR including
minority shareholder dividend, was 2.5x as of Sept. 30, 2015;
this compares
unfavorably to 1.4x at end-2012. On a proportionate
consolidation basis, the net
leverage ratio was 2.3x during the same period.
Positively, Fitch forecasts MIC's leverage to gradually fall
over the medium
term as the company continues to refrain from aggressive
shareholder payouts
amid EBITDA improvement. The company paid only USD264 million in
dividends
annually in 2013 and 2014, which was a sharp reduction from
USD731 million
including share repurchase in 2012 and USD991 million in 2011.
In addition,
capex should remain relatively flat at around USD1.3 billion
over the medium
term, representing about 18% of revenues, which is a decline
from 22.5% in 2013.
These will lead to neutral to modest positive free cash flow
(FCF) generation
and help the company reduce its leverage moderately over the
medium term,
barring any material financial impact from the ongoing legal
investigation.
Concentration in Low-Rated Sovereigns:
Despite the diversification benefit, MIC's ratings are tempered
by its
operational footprint in countries in Latin America and Africa
with low
sovereign ratings and GDP per capita. The operational
environment in these
regions, in terms of political and regulatory stability and
economic conditions,
tend to be more volatile than developed markets, which could
have an adverse
effect on MIC's operations. This also adds currency mismatch
risk as 75% of
MIC's total debt was based on USD while most of its cash flows
are generated in
local currencies in each country.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Mid-single-digit annual revenue growth over the medium term;
--Cable & Digital Media segment to grow to well over 25% of
consolidated
revenues over the medium term, compared to 16% in 2013, largely
due to UNE
consolidation;
--EBITDA margin to remain stable at around 30%-31% range in
2016, reflecting the
minority dividend payment;
--Annual capex to remain at about USD1.3 billion over the medium
term in line
with the 2014 level;
--No significant increase in shareholder distributions in the
short- to
medium-term with annual dividend payments remaining at USD264
million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action can be considered in case of an increase
in net leverage
to 3.0x without a clear path to deleveraging due to any one or
combination of
the following: sustained negative free cash flow generation due
to
competitive/regulatory pressures amidst market maturity, sizable
M&A activities,
and aggressive shareholder distributions.
Also, any potential material financial impact from the ongoing
investigation
regarding the improper payment on behalf of its joint venture
operation in Tigo
Guatemala would pressure the ratings.
In Fitch's analysis for MIC's financial profile, the group's
proportionately
consolidated key financial metrics and the amount and the
geographical breakdown
of the upstream cash flow income from its subsidiaries will
remain key
considerations.
Positive rating action in the short- to medium-term is unlikely
given the
company's higher leverage level than the past, its operational
concentration in
low-rated countries, and the ongoing investigation.
A positive rating action could be considered in case of a
material improvement
in diversification of cash flow generations, mainly from
investment-grade-rated
countries, and stronger market positions and stable positive
free cash flow
generation leading to consistent recovery in its leverage.
LIQUIDITY
MIC's liquidity profile is good given its large cash position,
which fully
covered the short-term debt as well as its well-spread debt
maturities with an
average life of 5.6 years. As of Sept. 30, 2015, the
consolidated group's
readily available cash was USD724 million, which compares to its
short-term debt
of USD191 million. Fitch does not foresee any liquidity problem
for both the
operating companies and the holding company given operating
companies' stable
cash generation and their consistent cash upstream to the
holding company.
In addition, MIC has a USD500 million undrawn credit facility
which further
bolsters its liquidity. MIC also has a good track record in
terms of its access
to capital markets when in need of external financing, which
supports its
liquidity management.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.