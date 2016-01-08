(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 08 (Fitch) Following Bancolombia S.A.'s
(Bancolombia) recent
acquisition of a majority stake of Grupo Agromercantil Holding,
S.A. (GAH),
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A. (BAM) and
Agromercantil Senior
Trust's senior unsecured notes (AST) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and
their long-term
local currency IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BB'.
Also, Fitch has upgraded BAM and Mercom Bank Limited's (Mercom)
long-term
national ratings to 'AAA(gtm)' from 'A+(gtm)'. BAM, Mercom and
AST's ratings
have been removed from Rating Watch Positive, which it was
placed on Oct. 30,
2015, and assigned a Stable Rating Outlook. This transaction
has no impact on
BAM's Viability Rating (VR) as it reflects the bank's intrinsic
credit profile.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
The ratings upgrades are based on Fitch's view of Bancolombia's
ability and
propensity to support GAH and its subsidiaries if needed, even
in the event of
sovereign or macroeconomic stress in Guatemala (local and
foreign currency IDRs
of 'BB' with Stable Outlook). The transaction to increase
Bancolombia's stake
in GAH to 60% from 40% was completed on Dec. 30, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM's IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BAM's IDRs and national ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that the
support from
its ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook)
will be timely and
sufficient if needed. In the agency's opinion, BAM is an
important subsidiary
for Bancolombia, based on its role in Bancolombia's expansion
and
diversification in Central America. Bancolombia's propensity to
support its new
subsidiaries is influenced by the relevant reputational risk
that a default from
any of these entities would pose to Bancolombia, resulting in a
Support rating
of '3'. According to Fitch estimates, BAM accounted for
approximately 5% of
Bancolombia's consolidated assets (including BAM's assets) and
consolidated net
income, as of September 2015.
MERCOM'S NATIONAL RATINGS
Mercom's national ratings are based on the support it would
receive from its
ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia, if needed. Mercom is an
important subsidiary
for the group in Guatemala given it operates in complementary
market segments
enhancing BAM's business model and reflects a high degree of
integration.
AST
AST's rating is aligned with BAM's IDR reflecting that the
senior unsecured
obligations rank equally with the bank's unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
BAM
BAM's foreign currency IDR is capped by Guatemala's country
ceiling. The bank's
long-term local currency IDR is above the sovereign's local
currency IDR and as
such would be sensitive to any sovereign rating action. Downward
risk for the
bank's IDRs, national ratings and support rating is limited
given its parent
support but the ratings could be downgraded if Fitch's
assessment of
Bancolombia's ability or willingness to support its subsidiaries
changes.
Currently, there is no upside potential for the bank's IDRs as
these are above
the sovereign's IDRs, which have a Stable Outlook.
MERCOM
A downgrade in Mercom's ratings is contingent on Bancolombia's
ability and
propensity to support its operations if needed.
AST
Changes in the notes' rating would derive from changes in the
same direction in
BAM's IDR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Support rating upgraded to '3' from '5';
--Support rating floor of 'NF' was withdrawn.
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(gtm)' from
'A+(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(gtm)' from
'F1(gtm)'.
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'.
Mercom Bank Limited
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(gtm)' from
'A+(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(gtm)' from
'F1(gtm)'.
The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Positive and assigned
a Stable
Outlook.
The following rating is unaffected:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Viability Rating of 'bb'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BAM & AST)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (Mercom); Secondary Analyst (BAM & AST)
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516-6619
Secondary Analyst (Mercom)
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997648
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.