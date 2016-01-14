(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 13 (Fitch) House prices in several
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
markets are likely to slow down or decline in 2016 owing to low
affordability,
exposure to US rate hikes, and prudential regulations, says
Fitch Ratings. The
pace of house-price growth should decelerate particularly
sharply in Australia
and New Zealand this year; while the decrease should continue in
Singapore, with
prices dropping by a further 5% from last year.
Of the five APAC economies assessed in Fitch's latest Global
Housing and
Mortgage Outlook, published on 13 January 2016, only Japan is
unlikely to see
house-price growth decelerate or decline from 2015.
Fitch forecasts nominal house-price growth to decline to 2% in
Australia and 4%
in New Zealand. In Australia, this is down from an average of 8%
annual growth
in 2013-2015 across the eight capital cities, according to
CoreLogic RP data.
Stretched affordability and further compression of rental yields
are likely to
be key factors driving down price growth in Australia. This is
especially the
case in Sydney and Melbourne, where price appreciation in recent
years has
outpaced wage growth - leading to decreasing levels of
affordability. Weaker
demand from investors has also already begun to affect mortgage
demand, as
falling rental yields and new prudential measures restrict the
growth of
investment loan portfolios.
In New Zealand, a supply shortage will continue to drive growth
in Auckland, but
this will be offset by recent restrictions on low-deposit
lending by the central
bank and rising unaffordability for owner occupiers. In regions
outside
Auckland, Fitch expects low-to-static growth in house prices.
Yet our outlook for housing and mortgages in most markets in
APAC is stable
despite the slowdown in house-price growth. Low mortgage rates
and steady
mortgage performance should support markets in Australia, New
Zealand, Japan and
South Korea.
One exception is Singapore where our outlook has dimmed from
2015 to
stable/negative. Singapore is among the markets most exposed to
US rate hikes;
and an influx of new supply, a soft economy and ongoing measures
designed to
cool the property market are likely to continue to dampen
sentiment. However,
mortgage delinquencies for the major banks should remain low -
in line with the
healthy labour market and strong household balance sheets.
Fitch's "Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook", includes
forecasts and
comparative analysis of house prices, arrears, and mortgage
lending volumes for
22 countries around the world including Australia, Japan, Korea,
New Zealand,
and Singapore in the APAC region. The report is available by
clicking the link
above or at www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Ben Newey
Director
Structured Finance
+61 2 8256 0341
Fitch Australia PTY Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, Australia
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
