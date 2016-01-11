(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Evergrande Real Estate
Group Limited's (Evergrande; BB-/Negative) proposed US dollar
senior notes a
'BB-(EXP)' expected rating
The notes are rated at the same level as Evergrande's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Stabilised; Remains High: Evergrande's ratings remain
constrained by
its high leverage, although this has stopped rising rapidly from
0.28x in 2012
and 0.42x in 2013, when the company was expanding aggressively
into higher-tier
cities. Fitch expects Evergrande's leverage will not fall
further over the next
12 months as the leverage reduction from 0.57x in 1H14 to 0.51x
in 1H15 was
partly supported by the large 54% increase in payables, which is
hardly
sustainable. Debt increased by 21% and adjusted inventory rose
by 31% over the
same period.
Improved Geographical Diversification: Evergrande's business
profile has been
strengthened following its expansion into Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities. Evergrande's
contracted sales rose 24% to CNY131bn in 2014 and further
increased 53% to
CNY201bn in 2015, surpassing its CNY180bn adjusted contracted
sales target for
2015. Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities accounted for 63% of its
contracted sales in 1H15
compared with 55% in 1H14 and 44% in 2013, indicating that its
diversification
into higher-tier cities has been well implemented.
High SG&A Expenses: Evergrande's profitability is dragged down
by its high
sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses that amounted
to 10% of
contracted sales in 2014 and 9.4% in 1H15. This, together with
interest payments
that amounted to 12% of its contracted sales value in 2014,
means that very
little of the 30% gross margin of its housing sales is left to
support business
expansion. This has partly been mitigated by the increased use
of lower-cost
onshore borrowings to help Evergrande trim its borrowing costs.
This change
reduced 1H15 interest expenses to 9% of contracted sales.
Active Share Capital Management: Evergrande repurchased shares
totalling
CNY5.47bn in July 2015, more than the CNY4.6bn it raised in June
2015 from a new
share issuance. Although shareholder value has been enhanced
because the price
of the repurchased shares was 15% less than the price of the
shares issued, this
cash outflow, together with the CNY6.7bn dividend payable at
end-1H15 (which we
have deducted from cash in calculating net debt) will put
pressure on
Evergrande's leverage. The possibility of further share
repurchases to enhance
shareholder value may be limited because of the falling
free-float level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Assume land replenishment rate of 1.1x contracted sales gross
floor area
- Contracted sales growth of 5% per annum; land cost and average
selling price
growth of 3% per annum (to reflect continued increase in
exposure to higher-tier
cities)
- SG&A expenses to stay at 10% of contracted sales but interest
cost to reduce
from utilising more onshore borrowings
- Dividend payout ratio of 30% on core earnings
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: As the current rating is on Negative Outlook, Fitch
does not
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, if
Evergrande maintains
its 1H15 financial profile, where its net debt/adjusted
inventory was at 0.51x
and contracted sales/gross debt at 0.73x for the next six
months, the Outlook
may be revised to Stable
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 0.6x
- Contracted sales/gross debt falls below 0.6x on a sustained
basis
- Tightened liquidity position due to weaker access to financing
channels
