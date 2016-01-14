(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonaktiebolaget LM
Ericsson's (Ericsson) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The ratings take into account Ericsson's consistently strong
industry position,
its solid track record in managing customer relationships
through technology
migrations and at times volatile sales cycles, its long-term
approach to R&D
investment and deep understanding of a complex, competitive and
consistently
evolving industry. An incremental rather than transformational
approach to M&A
and conservative balance sheet further support its ratings.
Industry conditions remain tough despite the consolidation that
has taken place
over the past 15 years - with the networks industry increasingly
dominated by
three global vendors. Ericsson's ability to maintain a strong
and often leading
position despite intense competition underlines the company's
ability to adapt.
An increasing emphasis on software and services (66% of 2014
revenues), away
from lower-margin hardware, focus on cost savings and
exploitation of patent
royalties should help support margins. Near-term cash flow
pressures exist and
are always likely given the sales cycle and cash flow profile of
network
rollout; over the longer term Ericsson's cash conversion remains
sound.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Long Investment Cycles
Technology migrations lead to long investment cycles, with
equipment vendors
having to prepare for technology standards well in advance of
the next decade
and when global industry standards can take years to formalise.
4G networks have been rolled out in most western parts of the
world, although in
many cases spectrum has only recently been made available.
Vendors need to
manage complex layers of network rollout, coverage, capacity and
network
densification while at the same time ensuring R&D is focused on
future
technologies - at present most obviously 5G mobile - which will
only become
commercially operative in five or six years' time, and then ramp
up over the
following decade. A move to all IP networks is an equally
important transition
requiring broader and ever more complete product solutions,
complex software and
systems integration skills.
Fitch believes Ericsson understands these challenges well, that
it plans its
research investment accordingly and is open in communicating the
financial
implications (cyclicality) of these challenges to investors.
Margin & Cash Flow Volatility
Revenue mix and investment cycles lead to margin and cash flow
volatility -
which can at times be protracted. Network rollout is a low-gross
margin, working
capital-intensive, but important part of the business mix - a
feature which
compressed Ericsson's margins throughout 2012 and 2013, while 4G
roll-outs in
China in 2015 have so far impacted working capital materially.
Ericsson's network sales are categorised broadly, as coverage
and capacity -
with coverage that part of the cycle involving initial network
rollout (either
on a greenfield or replacement basis). Involving a high level of
hardware,
labour-intensive field work, and in some cases long payment
terms, this part of
the cycle which in a given project lasts around a year is
low-margin and can be
cash flow- negative. Capacity or network densification revenues,
the balance of
a 10-year sales cycle, are much higher margin and have stronger
cash flow
characteristics.
Ericsson has reported negative free cash flow (FCF) on a
12-month trailing basis
for each of the past three quarters. Its own cash conversion
measure (operating
cash flow after working capital divided by pre-working capital
cash flow) is
currently well below its target of 70%. These trends are
cyclical and not at
present considered a rating pressure.
Consolidating and Competitive Industry
The telecom equipment industry has gone through significant
consolidation over
the past 15 years - throughout which Ericsson has maintained a
leading position
despite the absence of transformational M&A. In networks the
industry is
increasingly dominated by Ericsson, Huawei of China and the
enlarged Nokia,
currently in the process of acquiring Alcatel Lucent. Each offer
significant
competition and an equally rounded product offering.
Reported market shares fluctuate from quarter to quarter - in
3Q15 IHS
Infonetics placed Ericsson marginally behind the combined share
of Nokia and
Alcatel's in mobile infrastructure, but percentage points ahead
of Huawei. The
recently announced partnership with Cisco, the market leader in
IP routing (see
below), should help round out Ericsson's service offering. An
increasing focus
on systems integration and software mean competition is also
present from the
large enterprise software and IT consultancies such as IBM and
Accenture.
Both the enlarged Nokia and expansive ambitions of Huawei are
likely to maintain
industry pressures. In the near term Nokia faces integration
challenges. Huawei
consistently provides pricing tension, although is likely to
remain excluded
from markets such as the US (Ericsson's North American revenues;
23.8% of total
9M15 sales). Fitch believes operators will always maintain at
least two network
supply relationships and that Ericsson's long established
relationships,
understanding of complex, changing and protracted industry
cycles and focus on
managed services and systems integration will continue to
support a leading
industry position.
Partnerships, M&A & Execution Risk
Ericsson's approach to M&A remains incremental rather than
transformational with
deals tending to be bolt-in in nature and funded from available
cash. Its
partnership with Cisco announced in November 2015 is intended to
enhance its
ability to offer complete network solutions, including Cisco's
market-leading IP
routing capabilities - an area where its own capabilities are
relatively modest.
This is increasingly important in light of the enlarged service
offering
envisaged by the Nokia-Alcatel Lucent merger and given Alcatel
Lucent's
strengths in this area. The Cisco partnership envisages
incremental revenues for
each partner, rising to USD1bn by 2018 as well as creating
additional cost
synergies for Ericsson.
Fitch believes execution risk exists, particularly in delivering
the revenue
potential of combined service offerings, and R&D synergies. The
partnership's
combined annual R&D spend, for instance, of USD11bn, compares
with Huawei's
approximate USD7.7bn. It will be important that the partners'
respective
managements are able to align research and sales objectives, and
agree on how to
deliver seamless solutions to their customers while pursuing
their own strategic
goals. At the same time we believe this approach offers lower
execution risk
than transformational M&A, where integration and cultural
barriers, and the
pursuit of synergy goals across different geographies and
political
sensibilities, may in the near term at least be more challenging
to deliver.
IPR & Cost Synergies
Ericsson generated sales from intellectual property rights (IPR)
of SEK9.9bn in
2014, and expects this to have risen to between SEK13bn and
SEK14bn in 2015
following agreement on outstanding patent litigation with Apple.
At this level
Fitch estimates Ericsson's patent revenues to be roughly twice
the level of the
pre-merger Nokia and that while Ericsson does not report the
margin level of
these revenues, Nokia's Technologies division's operating
margins in the low 60s
may be indicative of the high value of this revenue stream.
Ericsson is also on
track with its SEK9bn cost synergy target set to be achieved by
2017. FX
headwinds have pushed management's estimated restructuring costs
to
SEK3.5bn-SEK4.5bn.
Fitch views both the existence of market-leading IPR in the
revenue mix and the
pursuit and delivery of cost efficiencies as supportive of the
company's 'BBB+'
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit revenue growth on a reported basis in 2016
and 2017.
- Margin expansion in 2016 and 2017, driven by the efficiency
programme, lower
restructuring costs and a higher-margin product mix.
- Capex around 3%-3.5% of revenues through to 2017, reflecting
investment in new
cost centres and new systems development.
- Recurring acquisition spend as the group further expands into
its targeted
growth areas.
- Maintenance of a strong net cash position despite continued
dividend growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-improved operating profile evident in strengthened market
position in key
targeted areas, improved revenue mix and lower volatility of
margins, despite
what Fitch believes will continue to be tough competitive
conditions;
-A consolidated operating margin in high single/low double
digits;
-Pre-dividend FCF margin expected to be consistently in high
single digits.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-A consolidated operating margin that fails to trend
consistently to high single
digits in the near- to medium-term, particularly if accompanied
by weak cash
flow generation, which will likely prompt a downgrade to 'BBB'.
-Pre-dividend FCF margin expected to be consistently below 5%.
-A change in financial policy leading to a balance sheet that is
managed
consistently on a net debt basis.
LIQUIDITY
Ericsson's liquidity is sound. At end-September 2015 Fitch
estimates the company
had unrestricted cash of around SEK20.4Bn (assuming restricted
cash at similar
levels to the SEK5.4Bn reported at YE14) and available undrawn
committed bank
lines of SEK17.5Bn. Debt maturities are well spread out with no
significant
repayments due before 2017. The average maturity of its debt is
five years.
