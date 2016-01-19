(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 19 (Fitch) The December 2015 downgrade of
Brazil's sovereign
rating to speculative grade ('BB+'/Negative Outlook) reflected a
deeper economic
recession, adverse fiscal developments, rising government debt
burden, and
increased political uncertainty that eroded Brazil's investment
grade rating
underpinnings, says Fitch Ratings in a new special report. The
Negative Outlook
highlights continued downside risks surrounding these
developments.
Brazil's economic recession could be deeper and more protracted
than previously
forecast. Medium-term prospects remain weak, with a meaningful
pick-up in growth
only likely once the political environment stabilizes. At the
same time, fiscal
performance continued to deteriorate in 2015, while repeated
changes in fiscal
targets hurt policy creditability. The slower than previously
expected fiscal
consolidation and weak growth outlook will lead to faster growth
in the
government debt burden than Fitch had projected in its October
downgrade of
Brazil to 'BBB-'.
Governability risks and policy and political uncertainty have
complicated the
political landscape, with the start of impeachment proceedings
against President
Rousseff adding an additional layer of uncertainty. Fitch
believes these
proceedings will detract from timely and effective
implementation of corrective
fiscal adjustments and broader structural reform.
The special report 'Brazil's Loss of Investment Grade: Economic,
Fiscal and
Political Risks Drove Downgrade' is available at
Contact:
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
