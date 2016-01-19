(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brazil's Loss of Investment Grade: Ratings Downgrade Drivers and Future Trajectory here NEW YORK, January 19 (Fitch) The December 2015 downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating to speculative grade ('BB+'/Negative Outlook) reflected a deeper economic recession, adverse fiscal developments, rising government debt burden, and increased political uncertainty that eroded Brazil's investment grade rating underpinnings, says Fitch Ratings in a new special report. The Negative Outlook highlights continued downside risks surrounding these developments. Brazil's economic recession could be deeper and more protracted than previously forecast. Medium-term prospects remain weak, with a meaningful pick-up in growth only likely once the political environment stabilizes. At the same time, fiscal performance continued to deteriorate in 2015, while repeated changes in fiscal targets hurt policy creditability. The slower than previously expected fiscal consolidation and weak growth outlook will lead to faster growth in the government debt burden than Fitch had projected in its October downgrade of Brazil to 'BBB-'. Governability risks and policy and political uncertainty have complicated the political landscape, with the start of impeachment proceedings against President Rousseff adding an additional layer of uncertainty. Fitch believes these proceedings will detract from timely and effective implementation of corrective fiscal adjustments and broader structural reform. The special report 'Brazil's Loss of Investment Grade: Economic, Fiscal and Political Risks Drove Downgrade' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.