(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Southern European
Banks
here
BARCELONA/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
fundamentals
underpinning Southern European banks' ratings are broadly
continuing to
stabilise, albeit with notable divergence in the pace of
recovery across
countries.
In Southern Europe, 44 banks have Stable Outlooks on their
Long-term IDRs, while
11 have Positive Outlooks and only one is on Negative Outlook.
Banks with
Positive Outlooks are largely concentrated in Spain, reflecting
some upside
potential from Spain's improved operating environment.
With the exception of Greece, Fitch expects modest real GDP
growth for countries
in the region in 2016. This should support new lending, although
net loan growth
is likely to remain low, also in view of sizable back-book
amortisation.
Fitch expects asset quality to remain weaker than for northern
European banks
for the foreseeable future. A large stock of impaired loans
means that it will
take time for banks in the region to normalise the proportion of
capital that is
tied up to unreserved problem assets.
An improved macro picture should support earnings, but it will
be challenging
for most banks to materially grow earnings in an environment of
continued low
interest rates and with limited scope to further reduce funding
costs. However,
scope for provisions to normalise further provides some earnings
upside.
Banks' funding and liquidity profiles should continue to benefit
from reduced
reliance on central bank funding. Fitch expects take-up by
Southern European
banks of targeted longer-term refinancing operations to be low
in 2016, partly
because banks generally hold ample liquidity buffers. This is
exacerbated by
more limited opportunities to generate carry-trade income.
Fitch sees some scope for consolidation in the region, for
example involving
some Spanish mid-sized banks and also in the Italian cooperative
banks space
following banks' transformations into limited companies.
Ratings for most banks in the region are sensitive to impaired
loan trends and
strengthening profitability of core banking operations and
therefore ultimately
to ongoing economic recovery.
The report, '2016 Outlook: Southern European Banks' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Erwin van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
