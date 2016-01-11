(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) China is facing a
sharpening dilemma
between a perceived need to keep interest rates low to help the
economy manage
its debt burden, and downward pressure on the Chinese yuan and
foreign reserves,
says Fitch Ratings. The authorities have reduced interest rates
steadily since
November 2014 in a bid to help the economy manage its debt
burden - which is
high and still rising - at a time of slowing growth. However,
lower rates are
helping to drive capital outflows, weakening the yuan.
The yuan has depreciated by just under 6% versus the US dollar
since the
authorities began to allow the unit to weaken in mid-August
2015. The 11
December decision by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to
measure the yuan
against a broader basket of currencies and not just the US
dollar could also
contribute to further yuan/US dollar weakness. China's official
foreign reserves
have fallen by 8.8% (USD321bn) since August as the authorities
have sought to
blunt the depreciation.
Fitch estimates capital outflows, excluding foreign direct
investment, to have
totaled USD909bn between 2Q14 and 3Q15, and are likely to have
exceeded USD1trn
as of end-2015.
The onset of sustained capital outflow from China may be linked
with the
intensification of the authorities' anti-corruption campaign.
However, the
pattern of flows may also be connected with the narrowing
pick-up in yield on
yuan assets versus the dollar, as Chinese rates have fallen
while those in the
US have begun to rise. The spread on two-year government paper
between China and
the US has narrowed from 340bp in July-August 2014 to just 150bp
in December
2015. This is due mostly due to the cuts in Chinese interest
rates, but US
two-year rates have also risen by about 50bp over the same
period as the Fed
embarked on its first interest-rate hike in nine years in
December.
Lower domestic rates are targeted partly at helping to deal with
the high and
rising debt. The officially reported stock of aggregate
financing, excluding
equity raising, rose to 196% of GDP by end-September 2015, up
from 187% at
end-2014. The aggregate financing growth rate has slowed over
that period to
about 12.5% from 18%, though Fitch expects it to pick up again
as monetary
easing begins to work through the system. The weighted-average
whole economy
interest rate calculated by the PBOC has come down from 7% to
5.7% since June
2014, which has helped to stabilise growth.
A country cannot simultaneously allow free capital flows and
control its
exchange rate and domestic interest rates. This is at the core
of the policy
dilemma China faces between the imperative of keeping rates low
for domestic
stability against pressures on external stability as exemplified
by the exchange
rate and reserves data. China still operates capital controls,
but the scale of
flows suggests that these have become porous.
Chinese equity market volatility presents additional
uncertainty, although Fitch
does not expect this to have broader systemic ramifications. In
particular,
consumption has so far proven resilient to bouts of stock-market
volatility
since 2015. Consumption holding up is central to the agency's
expectation that
China will avoid a "hard landing", and for growth to slow
gradually to 6.3% in
2016 from 6.8% in 2015.
Fitch does not expect the authorities to resolve the dilemma
with a large
trade-weighted yuan depreciation, as this would risk creating
additional
uncertainty and further undermining policy credibility. It would
also work
against the broader priority of rebalancing the economy by
strengthening the
position of exporting corporates.
Contacts:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
