(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is planning to
withdraw the ratings
on Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina) on or about Feb. 10, 2016
(approximately 30
days from the date of this release) for commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates Sanmina as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB- / RR1';
--Senior secured notes 'BB+ /RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Believing
that investors
benefit from augmented rating coverage Fitch is providing
approximately 30 days'
notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of Sanmina.
Ratings are subject
to analytical review and thus may change up to the time Fitch
withdraws the
ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for Sanmina was on Sept. 30, 2015; at
that time the
long-term IDR was upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. In addition,
Fitch affirmed the
senior secured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB-',
assigning a Recovery
Rating (RR) of 'RR1', and affirmed the senior secured notes at
'BB+', assigning
an RR of 'RR3'.
Contact:
Michael J. Mancini
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0757
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
