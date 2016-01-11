(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Crown
Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) new senior unsecured credit
facilities. Net
proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to repay all
senior secured debt
outstanding under the credit facilities at Crown Castle
Operating Company
(CCOC). Upon the close of the new agreement (anticipated prior
to the release of
Crown's fourth quarter 2015 earnings release on Jan. 27, 2016),
Fitch will
withdraw the ratings on the credit facilities at CCOC.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings assigned includeare as follows::
--$2 billion senior unsecured term loan A facility;
--$3.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facilities
(RCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Crown's ratings reflect the strong recurring cash flows
generated from its
leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margins, and the scale of
its tower
portfolio. In addition, a focus on the U.S. market reduces
operating risk. These
factors provide considerable stability to cash flows and lead to
a lower
business risk profile than most typical corporate credits.
Delevering Progress: Crown made progress on delevering following
two major
acquisitions of towers, or rights to towers, since the end of
2012. These
transactions include the $2.5 billion T-Mobile transaction in
2012, which was
largely debt-financed, and the $4.8 billion AT&T Inc.
transaction in 2013, which
was primarily financed with equity. Fitch expects Crown's 2016
gross leverage to
reach 5.2x on a run-rate basis at the end of the year, which is
within our
expectations for leverage for a 'BBB-' rated tower company with
Crown's business
and financial risk profile.
Wireless Broadband Growth: A key factor in future revenue and
cash flow growth
for Crown and its industry peers is the growth in wireless
network capacity
needed to meet demand for mobile broadband services. Growth in
4G data services
will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the
major
operators, leading to at least mid-single-digit growth prospects
for the next
couple of years. Crown has also deployed distributed antenna
systems, which
should allow it to capture additional share in the small-cell
infrastructure
required for scaling 4G networks.
Sunesys Acquisition: Crown acquired Sunesys (a wholly owned
subsidiary of Quanta
Services, Inc.), a fiber services provider that owns or has
rights to nearly
10,000 miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas, for $1
billion.
Strategically, the acquisition complements Crown's rapidly
growing small-cell
network business, which Fitch believes is a positive. Crown
funded the
transaction in a leverage-neutral manner through the sale of its
Australian
subsidiary.
Australian Subsidiary Sale: Crown Castle sold its 77.6% interest
in its
Australian subsidiary (CCAL) in May 2015 to a consortium of
investors led by
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for approximately $1.6
billion.
Higher Distributions: In December 2014, Crown began paying out a
higher
proportion of cash flow to its shareholders as it increased its
distribution to
$3.28 per share, or approximately $1.1 billion annually, from
$1.40 per share
(approximately $470 million annually). The payout represents an
acceleration
relative to previous expectations, but should slow future
distribution growth.
In addition, the change reduces the rate at which net operating
loss
carryforwards are used to manage required real estate investment
trust (REIT)
distributions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenue growth will be in the low- to mid-single
digits (on a
GAAP basis) in 2016, with potential improvements resulting from
lower churn in
the future. Over the next two to three years, EBITDA margins
will remain
relatively stable in the mid-to-high-50% range.
--Fitch anticipates moderate deleveraging will produce gross
debt/EBITDA (last
12 months EBITDA) in the range of 5.2x to 5.4x at the end
of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is not likely within a rating
horizon
extending to the end of 2016.
Negative Rating Action: Developments potentially leading to a
negative rating
action include an increase in leverage above 5.5x for a
protracted period of
time due to an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in
financial
policy targeting higher leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance
sheet cash,
revolving credit facility availability, and a favorable maturity
schedule
relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted
cash, was $184
million as of Sept. 30, 2015. For the LTM ended Sept. 20, 2015,
free cash flow
was negative at approximately $294 million. Capital expenditures
were $925
million during this period, of which approximately $117 million
was to
sustaining capital expenditures, with the balance discretionary
in nature.
CCOC had drawn $1.015 billion on its $2.23 billion senior
secured revolving
credit facility as of Sept. 30, 2015. The financial covenants
within the new
unsecured credit agreement include a total net leverage ratio of
6.5x (not to
exceed 7.0x for up to three quarters following a qualified
acquisition), a
senior secured leverage ratio of 3.5x (on a gross basis) and, if
rated below
investment grade by two of three rating agencies, consolidated
interest coverage
of 2.5x.
Maturity Profile: Crown's maturity profile over 2016 to 2019,
pro forma for the
offering, only has significant maturities in 2017. As of Sept.
30, 2015,
approximately $1.2 billion matures in 2017, including
anticipated repayment
dates associated with securitizations (contractual maturities
are $602 million).
In May 2015, the company issued $1 billion of securitized tower
revenue notes
and used part of the proceeds for anticipated repayments of
previously issued
$250 million of tower revenue notes. The remainder was used for
the repayment of
other debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: July 1, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
