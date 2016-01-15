(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the sector
outlook for banks in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is negative for
2016 as sovereign
worries raise bank risk.
Falling commodity prices, faltering GDP growth, weaker
currencies, greater
political risks and external factors are to varying degrees
putting increasing
pressure on SSA sovereigns and therefore bank risk profiles. As
a result, of
strong and multiple challenges, we believe SSA banks are likely
to face slower
growth, weaker earnings, worsening asset quality and tighter
liquidity and
capitalisation.
This is, however, unlikely to lead to rating downgrades given
the current level
of bank ratings in the region, which are mostly in the 'B' range
(only banks in
South Africa and Mauritius have investment-grade ratings).
Ratings at this level
in Fitch's view capture many of the risks we highlight. As
headwinds are
unlikely to ease, we believe banks will come under further
stress in 2016, but a
sector-wide bank crisis in the region is unlikely.
Against this backdrop of weaker operating conditions, asset
quality has started
to deteriorate. We believe NPLs will rise across the region in
2016 owing to
slower GDP growth and a weaker commodity sector, particularly in
oil and mining.
The region is also in a higher interest rate cycle - this will
initially lead to
higher retail and SME NPLs. Further pressure on asset quality
comes from
depreciating currencies, which are negative for the real economy
as the region
is highly import-dependent. We are already seeing higher NPLs
mainly in the
trading and manufacturing segments, which are typically some of
the banks'
largest industry concentrations.
Bank capital ratios are generally high due to additional
regulatory requirements
(due to regulators adopting Basel II or in the case of South
Africa Basel III)
which commenced before the current turmoil. However, in the
context of
increasing bank risk, capitalisation is viewed to be no more
than adequate,
especially if sovereign creditworthiness deteriorates further
and at a faster
rate. Lower retained earnings and currency devaluations are
eroding regulatory
capital ratios.
Banks are primarily customer deposit-funded, and deposit growth
will continue
given the under-banked nature of most countries.
Foreign-currency liquidity is,
however, scarce. Refinancing risk on USD borrowing could be
challenging but is
expected to be moderate in 2016 - it will probably be more of an
issue in 2017
and 2018. Local-currency liquidity is satisfactory, but
sensitive to monetary
policy actions. Cost of funding will continue to increase.
Generally, a two-notch downgrade of the sovereign (one-notch in
South Africa)
would lead to a downgrade of banks' Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDRs).
Viability Ratings are sensitive to a material increase in NPLs,
and therefore
weakening capital. As ratings are generally low, downgrade
potential in the
short-term is limited. There is little upside potential at
present.
The report, 2016 Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa Banks, is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
