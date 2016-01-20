(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the
$275 million senior unsecured credit facility of FIG LLC, a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC (collectively with
its related
entities, Fortress), maturing in January 2021, jointly and
severally guaranteed
by certain Fortress subsidiaries. See the full list of rating
actions at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The unsecured debt rating has been equalized with the 'BBB'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Fortress (affirmed by Fitch on Nov. 5, 2015)
reflecting average
recovery prospects given the absence of secured debt in
Fortress' funding
profile post-refinancing. The new credit facility will be used
initially to
refinance Fortress' existing senior secured revolving credit
facility, set to
mature in February 2016, and may be drawn upon in the future for
general
corporate purposes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The unsecured debt rating is equalized with Fortress' IDR and,
therefore, would
be expected to move in tandem with any changes to Fortress' IDR.
Positive rating momentum would be limited to a change in
Fortress' IDR, which
could result from continued fee-earning assets under management
(FAUM) growth,
operating consistency, and further revenue diversity, while
maintaining
conservative leverage and liquidity positions.
Conversely, negative rating pressure on Fortress' IDR could
result from a
reduction in management fees resulting from significant
redemption activity,
material declines in asset values, and/or an inability to raise
follow-on funds,
a diminished liquidity profile, or materially higher leverage.
Were Fortress to
assume material secured debt, such that recovery prospects for
the unsecured
credit facility were materially affected, this could result in
the unsecured
debt rating being notched down from the IDR.
Fortress Investment Group, LLC, a Delaware incorporated limited
liability
company, is a global alternative investment manager specializing
in private
equity, credit funds, permanent capital vehicles and hedge
funds. As of Sept.
30, 2015, AUM amounted to $74.3 billion. The company's stock is
listed on the
NYSE under the ticker 'FIG'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Fortress Investment Group LLC
Fortress Operating Entity I L.P.
Principal Holdings I L.P.
FIG LLC
--Unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
