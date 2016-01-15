(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
U.S. Healthcare
Dashboard. This report discusses important recent events and
includes key
financial and credit metrics for U.S. Healthcare and
Pharmaceutical companies.
Recent events indicate that companies will be facing some
headwinds to operating
margins in 2016. Most notably, a debate about drug pricing has
emerged as a
high-profile topic in the presidential election cycle, focusing
the scrutiny on
drug makers for boosting profits through substantial price
hikes. Fitch believes
it is increasing critical for companies to articulate a value
proposition and
execute that vision to avoid pressure from payors and consumers.
Healthcare providers are also facing some operating challenges
in 2016. These
include the pending consolidation among the largest commercial
health insurers.
Consolidation of payors could have some important longer-term
ramifications for
hospital companies and other healthcare providers, such as
accelerating the
nascent shift towards value-based payments if larger insurers
find it beneficial
to advance the use of these payment models..
Fitch will regularly update U.S. Healthcare industry key
statistics and analysis
in its "U.S. Healthcare Dashboard," available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link below. Fitch also recently published more
detailed reports
on the innovative pharmaceutical and for-profit hospital
sectors, as shown in
the list of related research below.
U.S. Healthcare Corporates Dashboard (Third-Quarter 2015)
here
