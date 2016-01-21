(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that a
persistent decline in the costs of insurance liabilities and
improvements in
recurring investment yields on rising market interest rates will
reduce
Taiwanese life insurers' negative interest spreads. However, the
Sector Outlook
remains Negative as Fitch expects that the high guaranteed rates
of legacy
policies will still constrain the sector's profitability at
least in the near
term.
Life insurers' costs of insurance liabilities have been dropping
by about 10 bp
per year with inflows of low-guaranteed-rate policies. Fitch
estimates that
large insurers have lower funding costs at below 3.5% after
including
mortality/morbidity and loading gains, versus above 4.5% for
some small
insurers. Rising interest rates would help improve returns from
life insurers'
assets, which have shorter duration than their insurance
liabilities.
Asset risk is the key concern in the life sector, as life
insurers have taken
significant overseas investments at 55.7% of invested assets at
end-August 2015.
They are increasingly involved in corporate bonds, financial
debentures and
sovereign bonds of emerging markets, shifting from treasuries
and agency bonds
issued by developed countries. Their capitalisation, therefore,
is vulnerable to
unfavourable movements in the capital and currency markets.
For non-life insurers, their Stable Sector Outlook is supported
by strong
capital buffers and satisfactory underwriting performance, with
combined ratios
generally below 95%. Non-life insurers' aggregate
equity-to-assets ratio was 32%
at end-August 2015. They had also accumulated claims
equalisation reserves of
13% of total assets by end-2014. The sector's underwriting
leverage remains low,
at around 1x between 2011 and 2014, as measured by net premiums
written/shareholders' equity.
The report, "2016 Outlook: Taiwan's Insurance Sector", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
