(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says emerging markets
(EMs) are facing
a wide range of risks across many sectors in 2016 and sovereign,
corporate and
bank ratings will continue to be under pressure. The share of EM
ratings on
Negative Outlook in these core sectors are all at their highest
since 2009.
EM sovereigns are being challenged by higher US interest rates,
a stronger US
dollar, weak commodity prices, sluggish global trade and
heightened political
risks. In December, Fitch downgraded both Brazil and South
Africa's sovereign
ratings, adding to the list of negative rating actions for large
EMs, following
the downgrade of Russia in January 2015. This contrasts with
the trend in the
last decade of stable-to-improving ratings for large EM
sovereigns. Rating
prospects are nearly the mirror image of those in developed
markets, with a
Negative/Positive Rating Outlook ratio of about 2:1.
The macroeconomic headwinds are also affecting the outlook for
corporates and
banks in EMs. In addition, FX volatility is a threat for many
leveraged
companies, especially those with foreign currency debt to
refinance. Banks are
facing weakening asset quality and are vulnerable to a
diminishing of sovereign
support.
Private sector debt has risen rapidly in key EMs in the last
decade, surpassing
government debt levels and potentially exposing their economies,
financial
systems and sovereign credit-worthiness to downside risks.
Fitch's analysis of
seven large EM countries (Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico,
Russia, South Africa
and Turkey) shows that wide private sector debt rose to an
estimated 77% of GDP
at end-2014, up from 46% in 2005. Private debt is highest in
Brazil at 93% of
GDP, having risen by 50pp in a decade. The challenges facing
Brazil overall
partly reflect this rapid rise and the level of private sector
debt and
highlight downside risks to other countries.
Capital market debt funding has been rising in EMs but from a
low level. The
bulk of EM corporate debt is still sourced from domestic banks,
which face the
risk of increased non-performing loans and weaker profitability.
Fitch estimates that 24% of private sector debt (for the seven
large countries)
is raised externally through bonds and loans. Foreign financing
is less stable
and often involves currency risk, amplifying vulnerabilities.
Capital flows to
EMs reduced sharply during 2015, especially from mutual funds.
In Fitch's latest investor surveys in Europe and the US,
investors have
expressed strong aversion to EM debt based on concerns over
deteriorating
fundamental credit conditions. They also said the EM problems
posed the greatest
threat to credit markets in Europe and the US respectively.
The downward pressure on EM ratings is evident in the high and
rising share of
ratings on Negative Outlook, at 16% for sovereigns and 23% for
both corporates
and financial institutions. EM debt defaults follow a rising
trend, with 16 in
2015, the highest since 2009 when 18 defaults were recorded.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
